- This will be Gemini’s third office along with their branch in Portland, Oregon, and its headquarters in New York City.
- Rival exchange Coinbase shut down its Chicago offices in April after failing to attract professional traders.
Gemini, the US-based crypto exchange headed by the Winklevoss twins, announced the opening of a Chicago office. There has been renewed interest in Bitcoin following the latest bull run as newer investors have entered the market looking for safe and reliable platforms to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrencies in a regulated manner.
Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder and CEO at Gemini, stated:
"Cryptocurrency is the future of money, and we're committed to building a bridge to that future. From day one we have focused on building an institutional-grade platform and are continually investing in talent that will help us realize this. Chicago, one of the world's major financial centers, is a natural place for us to be. We're thrilled to formally expand our footprint there as interest in reliable, trustworthy, cryptocurrency trading platforms continues to grow among investors."
The company is also reportedly seeking to increase the number of cryptocurrencies listed on its platform. This will be their third office along with their branch in Portland, Oregon, and its headquarters in New York City.
Tyler Winklevoss referred to Chicago as “one of the world’s major financial centers” and said that the city “is a natural place for us to be.” He said in a Medium post:
“Chicago is the birthplace of commodities markets. Beginning in the late 19th century, farmers came to the Windy City to sell or lock in prices for their crop. Over the past 150 years, Chicago has grown into a financial powerhouse that is tightly linked to Wall Street and the global financial system at large.”
Chicago has a dicey history with crypto-based companies. Their rival exchange Coinbase shut down its Chicago offices in April, after failing to attract Chicago’s professional traders into the cryptocurrency market. They were forced to lay off 30 employees in the process.
