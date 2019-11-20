Gemini acquires Nifty Gateway for exposure of billion dollar virtual goods economy

Gemini has acquired Nifty Gateway, as the group extends reach into new crypto use cases.

Nifty Gateway facilitates nifty purchases for popular crypto-games and applications, including OpenSea, Gods Unchained, and CryptoKitties.

Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini), cryptocurrency exchange and custodian, has announced that a parent company acquired Nifty Gateway, popular platform for non-fungible tokens that power the emerging economy of digital collectibles and virtual goods.

It is detailed that this acquisition will see Nifty Gateway being powered by Gemini’s secure institutional infrascature. It marks a move of the Gemini group to extend its reach into new use cases within the cryptocurrency space.

Gemini CEO Tyler Winklevoss commented on the acquisition:

Non-fungible tokens and the digital goods (and collectibles) they enable will play a major role in the next era of the digital economy. They are the perfect form factor for crypto-collectibles, crypto-art, and much more — laying the foundation for entirely new multi-billion dollar industries to emerge

He further added: