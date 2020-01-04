Bitcoin developer Andresen believes Ethereum is the best platform for dApps.

Tron chief executive, Justin Dun, disagrees with Andresen and invites him to chat on “how to build something amazing on Tron.”

Gavin Andresen, the famous IT engineer who took part in developing Bitcoin products in 2010, has said that the most exciting things in the crypto market (in the last two years) have been built on Ethereum. He believes the most interesting thing in 2020 will be powered by Ethereum as well. Andresen believes that Ethereum is the best platform for dApps.

He tweeted:

I found @CryptoKitties the most interesting cryptocurrency-related project of 2018. @PoolTogether_ the most interesting of 2019. I dunno what I will find interesting in 2020, but it will probably be built on Ethereum.

The chief executive of Tron, Justin Sun, stated that Tron is now platform number 1 for dApps. He tweeted:

#TRON is No.1 #Dapp platform now! Happy to chat with you on how to build something amazing on #TRON!

Sun had tweeted earlier that, according to Dapp.com, four out of five top dApps on its list are powered by Tron.



