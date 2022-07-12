American video game, consumer electronics, and gaming merchandise retailer GameStop has launched its NFT marketplace enabling gamers, creators, collectors, and others to buy, sell and trade NFTs.
Gaming giant GameStop (GME) launched its own non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace on July 11. The new NFT marketplace intends to deliver low fees and high speeds.
Users of the marketplace can buy, sell, trade, and create NFTs. The marketplace features functionality to enable users to view statistics for NFTs, and educational material is also provided. Educational content includes everything from NFT basics to how to connect a wallet to the marketplace is covered.
It’s a non-custodial, Ethereum Layer 2-based application, and users can connect to the marketplace using the GameStop Wallet or other Ethereum (ETH) compatible wallets. Cointelegraph reported in May regarding the GameStop Wallet and plans for the new NFT marketplace.
The marketplace displays featured NFTs and NFT creators and collections on the app's main screen. A deeper analysis of the market is also possible through the Explore interface. There are currently 236 NFT collections in the marketplace.
Several Web3 games are coming to the marketplace through Immutable X, including Illuvium, Gods Unchained, and Guild of Guardians. GameStop partnered with Immutable X back in February.
This is a public beta of the application, and users should expect outages until the full version of the marketplace is released.
