Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz believes the US is missing out on a crypto USD

- China moves to embrace blockchain technology with its own digital currency.
- The US still grappled with regulatory uncertainty and by large has no idea what to do with blockchain.
China is unexpectedly embracing cryptocurrency and more so the blockchain technology. The Asian economic giant is announced support for everything blockchain amid the development of its own digital currency.
The founder of Galaxy Digital Mike Novogratz worried that the United States will never recover the time lost due to the uncertainty with crypto regulation. He said this in reference to the strides that China is making towards embracement of the blockchain technology. The US is falling behind the fintech race and is at the risk of losing its “reserve status.”
“And if we don’t transition to a digital world that will change. We are way behind on a crypto USD. China is coming. And coming fast. They are way ahead in fintech. Their President just publicly claimed his support to all things blockchain. We risk losing our reserve status.”
The above was followed by an interesting headline by the Chinese state media. The article seeks to educate the masses about Bitcoin and Blockchain. Besides, it shows that a nation that has been reserved about cryptocurrencies is finally warming up to them.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins resume the decline
Bitcoin and all major altcoins are in retreat during early Asian hours after a recovery attempt on Sunday. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has not changed since this time on Wednesday.
BCH/USD defends ranging channel as focus shifts to $310
Bitcoin Cash reacted in tandem with the rest of the crypto market on Friday last week. From highs around $310 earlier in the week, BCH dived under $300. The downtrend momentum refreshed gyrated to refresh the range support at $270.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD embarks on the downtrend beneath $190
Ethereum like the other major cryptocurrencies tanked in value on Friday. The price annoyingly gravitated towards the key $180 support but formed a low at $180.69. A following shallow recovery stepped above $190. Further movement towards $200 fell short ...
Litecoin market overview: LTC/USD nosedives on the attempt to break the triangle resistance
Litecoin was unable to defend the support at $60 towards the end of last week. The price refreshed levels towards the next short-term support at $58. Inline to offer additional support was the 100 SMA on the 4-hour and ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.