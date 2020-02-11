Fundstrat’s Tom Lee verdict wows investors: Bitcoin to surge $40k, Dow Jones to $30k

- Tom Lee is confident that Bitcoin will beat Dow Jones in the race to achieving new highs in 2020.
- Bitcoin dived under $10,000 after being rejecting at $10,200.
The co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, an independent research boutique, Tom Lee in his latest appearance on CNBC’s Power Launch has impressed investors with the prediction that Bitcoin is headed for $40,000 in spite of the recent dip under $10,000.
The industry’s top analyst cited his previous view on Bitcoin performance where he had stated that Bitcoin was gearing up a massive rally. Lee believes that Bitcoin bull rally is going to take advantage of major geopolitical events around the world such as the recent China Coronavirus. He also noted that Bitcoin has a history of rising 191% in a period of six months after the price crosses above the 200-day SMA.
Interestingly, Lee believes that while Dow Jones has the potential to race to $30,000, Bitcoin will beat by overshadowing its rally to $40,000. The analyst’s previous analyses regarding Bitcoin hitting new highs following the US equities market have not been successful.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $9,748 after correcting 1% lower on the day. There have been attempts to pull above $9,800 but selling pressure has made it impossible. On the downside, $9,700 is standing out as key support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD spikes 14% from February swing low as $11,000 beckons
Bitcoin price approached $10,400 in a new bull-run that followed a recent dip to the support at $9,700. The pullback was indeed necessary for the surge above $10,000.
NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD moves within a long-term bullish trend; $15.00 within reach
NEO, the 19th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.03 billion has gained nearly 12% in the recent 24 hours amid strong bullish momentum.
ETH/USD conquers $250 support, $360 is nigh
Ethereum bulls are fired up and aiming for new yearly highs. In less than 24 hours, ETH/USD reclaimed the support at $230 and extended gains above two critical levels at $240 and $250.
XRP/USD jumps above $0.2900 as Ripple boasts a partnership with the National Bank of Egypt
Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $12.5 billion has been gaining ground during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC gets a ticket to the moon
The cryptocurrency market has had another stellar week. Bitcoin has gained 5% on a week-to-week basis, and this not the best result as many top altcoins registered double-digit gains.