The wind-up of crypto exchange FTX is set to be “very expensive by any measure” with professional fees already amounting to over $200 million, a court-appointed examiner said in a filing made on Tuesday.
Katherine Stadler, a bankruptcy attorney appointed in March to check fees, said lawyers and other professionals had already racked up nearly 35,000 billable hours, equivalent to four solid person-years of work, by the end of January.
“These proceedings appear on track to be very expensive by any measure,” said Stadler, citing costs that already amount to 2% of estate assets and 10% of reported cash, with 46 of the 242 attorneys assigned to the case charged over $2,000 an hour.
"What makes these cases extraordinary… is the largely unregulated financial system in which the Debtors (and other similar financial technology companies) operate,” she said, citing the “nonexistence of even the most basic corporate governance” at Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange, a description which echoes criticism leveled by new CEO John J Ray III.
“Very few firms could have accomplished what these professionals accomplished in 90 days…transforming a smoldering heap of wreckage into a functioning Chapter 11 debtor-in-possession,” Stadler said, describing the period immediately following the declaration of bankruptcy as “an ‘all hands on deck’ crisis.”
While broadly content, Stadler called for some of the fees to be slashed, and she asked lead counsel Sullivan & Cromwell to reduce its $42 million bill by some $650,000, for deficiencies such as overstaffing, excessive meetings and vague paperwork.
Ray has been attempting to settle the exchange’s affairs since it collapsed in November, and some of his filings hint at an attempt to reboot operations as FTX 2.0. A bid by the U.S. government to a more general independent examine probe FTX’s downfall has been referred to the Court of Appeals.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto crackdown to intensify as five US agencies join hands to form anti-crypto crime task force
The crypto market is presently more vulnerable to regulatory actions than it is to crypto crashes, as has been experienced in the last few weeks. However, despite the bearish impact of the authorities on the crypto market, the regulatory bodies do not seem to be in the mood to back off.
Singapore central bank proposes protocols for the use of “Purpose Bound” cryptocurrencies
The central bank of Singapore, has released a white paper opening doors to digital currency usage, in a “Purpose Bound” manner. This implies that the regulator would control the life cycle of the digital currency, and institutions would specify terms of use while supporting digital asset transfers.
Litecoin price could hit $100 on LTC halving in six weeks
Litecoin will undergo the third halving event on August 2, 2023, which will reduce the block rewards from 12.5 to 6.25 LTC. But all the prophecies and forecasts about Litecoin price have failed to manifest due to Bitcoin’s volatility and uncertain moves from the United States’ regulatory bodies.
WisdomTree joins traditional finance's BTC race for Bitcoin ETF approval
WisdomTree has applied for consideration for its Bitcoin Trust approval and listing on the Cboe BZX Exchange. The application comes the same month and only days after BlackRock's filing, with market analysts still evaluating the chances of success for the latter’s application.
Bitcoin price faces further depreciation as stock market rally repeats history
The crypto market is losing its value, rapidly falling below $1 trillion in market capitalization following the recent crash. On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has observed a more than 15% rally since the last time it bottomed in March. BTC still faces the possibility of a decline.