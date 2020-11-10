FTX launches futures on tokenized Tesla, Apple, and Amazon stocks

- FTX has launched its new product offering tokenized stocks and futures tokenized stocks.
- Anyone that has passed the KYC level 2 can access the new service and access 12 different stocks.
FTX has just launched its new service offering tokenized stocks fully regulated in Germany by CM-Equity, a licensed financial institution. The first 12 products include Tesla, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Netflix, Google, SPY, Bili, Alibaba, BYND stocks, and two popular companies that have announced a potential Coronavirus vaccine with a 90% success rate, BioNTech, and Pfizer.
Spot tokens are fully backed by shares of the same stock by CM-Equity and can be redeemed for the underlying shares if needed. Users need to pass the KYC level 2 at FTX and CM-Equity's own KYC and compliance. Customers from banned jurisdictions like the United States and others are not allowed to participate.
How do tokenized stocks work on FTX?
Tokenized stocks are available to trade 24/7; however, liquidity can greatly vary depending on the time of the day or week. Tokenized stocks can also be used as collateral for futures trading on FTX with a 'collateral weight of 0.85'.
Futures on tokenized stocks will work the same as other futures on FTX. Additionally, users are entitled to dividends by holding the stocks on FTX. So far, the exchange has stated that dividends will be 'paid out gross of tax', and each user will have to understand the tax consequences of it. The official announcement comes with a warning:
Note that stocks can be highly volatile and illiquid, especially when their primary listing exchange is closed. Please exercise your judgement and caution when trading futures on tokenized stocks. Any risk that you take in your trades is your responsibility to manage. You might be liquidated if futures prices change.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
