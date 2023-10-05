The crypto wallet address linked to the FTX exploiter moved roughly $36.8 million worth of Ether (ETH $1,635) in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing court trials of the defunct crypto exchange’s ex-CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).
Accounts linked to FTX and FTX.US were drained of $600 million on Nov. 11, 2022, hours after the crypto exchange had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. At the time, FTX general counsel Ryne Miller informed traders about the hack caused by malware:
FTX has been hacked. Chat is open. Please don’t go to the FTX site, as it might download Trojans. Note that some funds were retrieved.
After nearly 10 months of silence, the FTX exploiter began siphoning out the stolen funds, starting with a transfer of 10,250 ETH worth $17.1 million via four addresses between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, confirms data from Spot On Chain.
The exploiter initially held 175,496 ETH ($294 million). However, the current balance in their portfolio has come down to $196.014 million, as shown below.
Portfolio balance of FTX exploiter. Source: Spot On Chain
Since Sept. 30, a total of 67,500 ETH has been transferred out of five out of the 15 wallet addresses linked to the FTX exploiter.
FTX exploiter transferred out 10,250 ETH from address 0x3e9. Source: Spot On Chain
Out of the lot, 64,948 ETH ($108 million) was transferred through the THORchain router and 52 ETH (worth $84,000) to the Railgun contract. The remaining 2,500 ETH ($4.19 million) was swapped for Bitcoin (tBTC).
The trial of SBF in connection with the collapse of FTX began on Oct. 3. The entrepreneur has pleaded not guilty to all seven counts of fraud and money laundering charges.
On the second day of the trial, the Department of Justice and SBF’s defense team provided their statements in front of the jury. While the DOJ continues to focus its arguments on SBF’s alleged role in misleading investors on the platform, the defense argued about Bankman-Fried being a young entrepreneur who made business decisions that “didn’t work out.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polygon price readies for a 20% climb as MATIC pulls back to correct June 2022 cycle
Polygon attempts a recovery rally for the second time this year, trying to recoup ground lost during the June 2022 cycle. In the midst of an altcoin-driven market downturn, optimism is fueled by speculation that October traditionally proves favorable for trading.
Ethereum price dip extends, liquidates $10 million in long positions as exchange outflows skyrocket
Ethereum price continues on its load-shedding exercise for the fourth consecutive day, forming a dome-shape as it loses all the ground covered during the late September run, with on-chain data showing profit takers are showing no restraint.
Arbitrum price declines 11% as final Security Council voting round approaches
Arbitrum price moves often depend on the broader market cues; however, for the past couple of days, a major external factor has come into play. The ongoing Arbitrum Security Council Elections are preparing for the final round, which is interestingly bearing a negative impact on the altcoin.
SBF urged FTX staff to use Signal app and set message ‘auto delete’ feature, day 3 revelations as Yedidia says
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) attended court for day three of the trial, after yesterday’s opening statements, well-shaven and formally dressed, as reported. This time, however, his mother Barbara Fried is in attendance, Blockworks reports.
Bitcoin: BTC recovery rally could be bull trap in disguise, here’s why
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains unfazed even after the multiple spot BTC ETF delays from the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). But investors need to be careful with the ongoing BTC rally as it could be a trap for early bulls.