Binance, Polychain Capital and Czech-based Carduus Asset Management have invested in the bank.
Founders will soon obtain a European banking license as well.
As per Coindesk, the crypto-focused Founders Bank has raised $10 million during its initial investment and is aiming to secure $30 million more. The Malta-based bank has received investments from Binance, Polychain Capital and Czech-based Carduus Asset Management. It was co-founded by Paula Pandolfino, a financial industry veteran and a Malta national and is scheduled to be launched in 2020.
Pandolfino, who is also the chief investment officer at Founders bank, told Coindesk:
“Crypto will take over the world, and we need full banking services. We want to be that pillar of banking for the ecosystem to support how it gets done. If anything, [we’re learning] how to wean off traditional banking and getting crypto to be that platform.”
Previously, the bank had considered operating a token sale event for the same but didn’t as they were reluctant about the complications in the licensing process. It will soon obtain a European banking license.
Pandolfino added:
“Our secret sauce is centered around building a know-your-customer, anti-money-laundering platform which is fintech-focused.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC bulls can't make their way above DMA200
Bitcoin (BTC) hit $8,416 high on Wednesday and retreated to $8,250 by press time. The first digital coin has been range-bound with a bearish bias on Thursday amid growing indecision on the market.
ETH/USD technical analysis: Price rejects 170 to the downside
Today Ethereum broke a trendline to fall lower and make a lower high lower low. At a low volume node on the volume profile price found some support at 170.00 and some rejection hammer candles formed.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD trends in a downward flag formation
XMR/USD is currently priced at $56.35 and is trending in a downward flag formation. The price has had a bullish start to the day, following a bullish Wednesday. The hourly breakdown shows us that the bulls and bears have been involved in a back-and-forth throughout Wednesday.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD bulls intimidated by DMA100 at $4.20
EOS has been pretty directionless lately. The 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.7 billion is siting in a tight range, limited by $3.00 on the upside and $2.70 on the downside. EOS/USD has been unable ot move outside this channel since September 25.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.