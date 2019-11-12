Former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan said there is no need for central banks to issue digital currency

A former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan was speaking against the issuance of digital currencies.

He detailed that there is no point for them to do it, coming in the wake of Facebook’s Libra plans.

Greenspan said that national currencies are backed up by sovereign credit, something no other organization can offer.

He said:

The fundamental sovereign credit of the United States is far in excess of anything Facebook can imagine.

His comments come on the back of a few central banks globally moving ahead with issuing their own digital currencies or planning to do so.