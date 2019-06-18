Former EY Global Media Relations and Social Media Lead joins Cardano Foundation

At Ernst & Young, Bakyt Azimkanov led media relations of the global transactions practice.

Cardano announced that Bakyt Azimkanov, the former Global Media Relations and Social Media Lead, at Ernst & Young, has joined the Cardano Foundation as their new Director of Global PR, Communications and Marketing. During his time in EY, he led media relations of the global transactions practice, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, divestments and private equity. Before joining the corporate world, he spent years as a journalist across broadcast, newswire and print publications and covered debt capital markets, equities, derivatives, structured finance, economy and science.

