Former EY Global Media Relations and Social Media Lead joins Cardano Foundation
- At Ernst & Young, Bakyt Azimkanov led media relations of the global transactions practice.
- Before entering the corporate world, Azimkanov spent many years as a journalist.
Cardano announced that Bakyt Azimkanov, the former Global Media Relations and Social Media Lead, at Ernst & Young, has joined the Cardano Foundation as their new Director of Global PR, Communications and Marketing. During his time in EY, he led media relations of the global transactions practice, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, divestments and private equity. Before joining the corporate world, he spent years as a journalist across broadcast, newswire and print publications and covered debt capital markets, equities, derivatives, structured finance, economy and science.
According to him, his main priority in Cardano is to:
“...raise the Foundation’s profile through robust communications strategy and lead a team of talented individuals with whom we will further drive the community adoption of Cardano… Together with my team, we work on initiatives to increase brand awareness and strengthen our position in the industry. We have lots of projects ahead of us and most of them require time and hard work. Therefore, patience, perseverance, enthusiasm and diligence are key. My team and our community are extremely diverse in all senses—different viewpoints, genders, cultural backgrounds and so on—making inclusiveness a paramount.”
