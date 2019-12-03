Former acting CFTC chair joins New York law firm taking on a fintech role

Former chair of the CFTC is moving into a fintech role at New York law firm.

Giancarlo has been dubbed “Crypto Dad” via his 45,000-strong Twitter following.

Chris Giancarlo, a former acting chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) until July, has been named senior counsel to New York-headquartered law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, according to an official company statement, as reported by Reuters.

Giancarlo has been dubbed the “Crypto Dad” with his 45,000-strong Twitter following. He has emerged as a leading advocate for digital innovation in the financial markets during his tenure at the CFTC. Under his leadership, the CFTC allowed the first Bitcoin futures products.

At Willkie Farr & Gallagher, within his role, Giancarlo will continue to focus on digital innovation in areas such as cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

He said: