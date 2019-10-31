Ford set to leverage blockchain for reduction of emissions in Europe

Car marker Ford is planning on extending their PHEV test leveraging blockchain in European countries.

The large American car market, Ford Motor Company, is in the process of looking to extend its plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) test in different zones including Cologne, Italy and other parts of Europe.

It will be further exploring how groundbreaking and advanced geofencing, distributed ledger tech (DLT) and blockchain could be of use to leverage the in making accurate tracing and upturning the total amount of “green miles” compelled by automobiles.

The research additionally details that Ford is also experimenting with PHEVs through different European countries, the likes of the UK and Spain. They are targeting the proper analysis and exploration of the practical pros and cons of such automobiles especially to the atmosphere, money-making car owners as well as vehicle manufacturers.