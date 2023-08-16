- The Federal Reserve has published the minutes of the FOMC meeting that took place in July.
- Officials raised rates by 25 bps – some members indicated that they favored leaving the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged
- Risks due to inflation continue to run high and could potentially demand a need for higher interest rates per the FOMC.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) published the minutes from its July policy meeting on Wednesday, revealing the back and forth between members as they debated the outlook for the US economy and what decisions to take regarding monetary policy.
The July Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting concluded with all but two of the Fed’s members agreeing to a 25 basis points interest rate hike. This decision was taken because of inflation risks running high. Some members of the committee stated that going forward, interest rates could continue rising, and 2023 could potentially see another hike. There was little reaction from financial markets, including Bitcoin, to the news.
FOMC sees no risk of recession in 2023
As expected, the Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 5.25%-5.50%, at the July meeting, the highest since 2001, after a pause in June.
The minutes showed that participants still see below-trend growth and a softer labor market as necessary to restore economic balance. Two of the meeting’s participants indicated that they favored leaving the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged.
One positive takeaway from the meeting was the members' forecast for the rest of the year. According to the FOMC,
“The staff no longer judged that the economy would enter a mild recession toward the end of the year. However, the staff continued to expect that real GDP growth in 2024 and 2025 would run below their estimate of potential output growth, leading to a small increase in the unemployment rate relative to its current level.
Other Key excerpts:
“Participants commented that monetary policy tightening appeared to be working broadly as intended and that a continued gradual slowing in real GDP growth would help reduce demand–supply imbalances in the economy.
Participants noted the recent reduction in total and core inflation rates. However, they stressed that inflation remained unacceptably high.
Although growth in payrolls had slowed recently, it continued to exceed values consistent over time with an unchanged unemployment rate, and that nominal wages were still rising at rates above levels assessed to be consistent with the sustained achievement of the Committee's 2 percent inflation objective.
With inflation still well above the Committee's longer-run goal and the labor market remaining tight, most participants continued to see significant upside risks to inflation, which could require further tightening of monetary policy.
Members concurred that the U.S. banking system was sound and resilient.
Probability of a September hike low
According to the CME FedWatch tool, the target rate for the next meeting in September is expected to stay unchanged. The FOMC stated that the next interest rate decision will be judged on the “totality” of data on the economy and inflation.
Interest rate hike forecast
Market Reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) and the stock market exhibited no significant reaction to the FOMC minutes. The crypto market also witnessed no major change, with Bitcoin price sliding by less than 1% to trade at $29,141.
According to the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the biggest cryptocurrency in the world is still observing some bearishness. However, a flip of the neutral line at 50.0 into a support floor could trigger a recovery in price, pushing BTC closer to $30,000.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
Of all the top altcoins, such as Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, only Solana noted any considerable change, rising by 1% to trade at $23.55.
