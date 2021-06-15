The firm said it intended to use the proceeds from the offering “for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of Bitcoin.”
The same day business intelligence firm MicroStrategy announced it would use $488 million from the proceeds of a private offering sale to buy Bitcoin, the company said it may also sell up to $1 billion of its stock for the same reason.
In a Monday S-3 filing for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, MicroStrategy said it would be launching an “at the market” securities offering which would allow it to sell up to $1 billion of its Class A Common stock over time. The firm said it intended to use the proceeds from the offering “for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of Bitcoin.”
“Bitcoin does not pay interest or other returns and so ability to generate a return on investment from the net proceeds from this offering will depend on whether there is appreciation in the value of Bitcoin following our purchases of Bitcoin with the net proceeds from this offering,” said the filing. “Future fluctuations in Bitcoin trading prices may result in our converting Bitcoin purchased with the net proceeds from this offering into cash with a value substantially below the net proceeds from this offering.”
According to the SEC filing, MicroStrategy held 92,079 Bitcoin (BTC) — roughly $3.7 billion at the time of publication — as of June 4, with the company saying today it intended to purchase an additional $488 million in the cryptocurrency. The filing shows MicroStrategy purchased its existing holdings at an average BTC price of $24,450, meaning that the company has seen the value of its crypto increase by almost $1.5 billion.
Should the firm use the entirety of the $1 billion proceeds to invest in Bitcoin again, it would add roughly 25,000 coins to its coffers at the current value of $40,150. The price of the crypto asset has risen by more than 8.8% in the last 24 hours.
