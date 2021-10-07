Flare Finance has been one of the trending projects in the past few weeks and it doesn’t look like it is slowing down. Flare Finance has unveiled its Experimental Finance (ExFi) platform on the Songbird Network. The ExFi platform gives a peek into UI, UX, and other features which users can expect once Flare Finance goes live on the main Flare Network. Flare Finance has launched the ExFi platform as a playground for developers to gives them the freedom to test different modules and scenarios.

The top benefits of the ExFi platform would be the elimination of bugs and hacks so the main network is free of any such issues. It is important to note that not all products created on the ExFi platform will make it to the Main Network. Flare Finance has also announced via a Medium Post that it will be taking a dual-approach by deploying on both MainNet and ExNet.

The ExFi platform will also allow users an extra opportunity to acquaint themselves with the platform and formulate different strategies. Opportunities to earn $YFLR are ample for participants of the ExFi platform. Flare Finance has announced a 1 million $YFLR reward for the participants of the ExFi platform. The participants who actively test the available product suites will receive $DFLR in rewards. This could then be swapped for $YFLR once the Main Network goes live.

Yield Farming participants who stake SGB and SGB/CAND will get rewards from a pool of $650,000. Whereas, stablecoin and loan participants who stake $CAND in the stabilization pool will be eligible to get a reward from the remaining $350,000. All the rewards will be distributed over a period of 63 days. Additionally, Flare Loans participants could also earn $SGB for liquidation nests. With DeFi loans, a nest could be liquidated if it falls below collateralization levels.

Launch

The ExFi platform is being released in a phase-wise manner to allow everyone sufficient time to test various features and enhance the platform along the way. The first phase is the minting phase wherein participants get an opportunity to mint $CAND using at least $1,800 worth of $SGB. It is followed by the liquidity phase enabling holders of $SGB and $CAND to add liquidity to FlareX. The last phase is the trading phase so ExFI participants can swap $CAND and $SGB using FlareX.

It is essential for users to understand that even though ExFi has garnered a huge response from the community, it is a semi-audited experimental finance platform. Hacks, denial of service, bugs, and liquidations due to market volatility are some of the associated risks. While Flare Finance is known to deliver on commitments, users should only risk reasonable amounts to be on the safer side.

New partnership

While the ExFi platform rolls out and users test it, Flare Finance has announced an unexpected huge partnership. Flare Finance has partnered with Forever Lands NFT game where participants will have a chance to explore new lands and look for hidden gems. All the holders of Flare Finance Delorian NFT will get a special 24-hour pre-sale with a 20% discount. This partnership could be considered as a commitment fulfilled by Flare Finance made during the sale of Delorian NFT.

It looks like great times are ahead for the Flare Finance community with so many developments. Keep an eye out for Flare Finance Twitter handle to get more updates.