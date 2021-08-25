The popularization of fintech technologies has created completely new financial institutions - neobanks, which provide a wider range of services than traditional banks. According to Accenture, an analytics company, the number of users of neobank services is approaching 50 million. The digital banking analysts predict that by 2024 this figure will exceed 3.6 billion, and market capitalization will reach $ 9 trillion by the end of this year. Every hour in the world, neobank applications are downloaded over 1500 times. The reasons for such popularity of neobanks and why it is worth using their services right now are listed below.

Crossfin technologies and connecting the financial world

Most neobanks operate across two sectors: traditional and decentralized finance. Such synergy opens up new opportunities for users and allows the use of cryptocurrencies along with fiat money. “Our mobile cryptobank MinePlex offers its users a wide range of services: from everyday payments for purchases or services to the latest forms of getting investment, such as staking, or borrowing for digital or traditional assets,” says Alexander Mamasidikov, co-founder of the first cryptocurrency bank MinePlex. Neobanks provide customers with opportunities to use popular cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, ETH and a number of others, as well as their own tokens, which can serve as a currency. “Our mobile multicurrency wallet allows you to instantly convert cryptocurrency into fiat money and use it to pay for goods or services in any institution where payment terminals are used,” explains Alexander Mamasidikov. At the same time, neobanks customers can convert cryptocurrency into fiat money, for example, US dollars or euros, and withdraw cash from ATMs in any country in the world. In fact, next-generation banks are blurring the lines between traditional fiat and digital finance.

The service cost of neobanks is much cheaper

Have you ever thought about who pays for the luxurious offices and a whole army of clerks of traditional banks? Of course we do, as consumers. Each service that any bank provides, whether it be credit services or opening a deposit, always includes an amount to support the bank's operational performance and cover its costs. And this is not only a building rental or employees salaries, but also payments for expensive cars, planes and other high-cost things. For example, one of the largest financial holdings in the world, JP Morgan Chase, regularly replenishes its fleet of aircraft, which today numbers more than 12 units and is estimated at several billion dollars. If we talk about most neobanks, they do not have centralized offices, branches and do not need to rent a building on Wall Street, hence they do not incur structural costs. Thus, the service cost in such companies is much lower than in traditional banks. ​​“We charge minimum fees for service delivery on our platform. Yet, the customers can use our Mine token to pay internal fees”, explains Alexander Mamasidikov.

Also, you can pay for goods with Neobank tokens on your own MinePlex Marketplace without any fees at all. No existing traditional bank provides such privileges.

Operating speed

How long did you wait for the credit approval? And how long did it take to send money to your business partner or your friend to another country? More than 15-20 seconds for sure. Modern neobanks are able to provide such services in seconds. “How long would it take for a crypto transaction to be sent from one address to another? Or how long does it take to convert Mine tokens or any other cryptocurrency into fiat money and to pay for any product in an online or offline store? I’ll tell you right away, no more than 10 seconds”, says Alexander Mamasidikov. These days, the speed of banking transactions is very important, as this fact affects users’ comfort.

You’re really saving money

Most traditional banks offer deposit programs at a minimum of 1% -3% per year. And many deposits in Europe have a negative return. It means, bank customers, if they are lucky, do not lose money, but only retain it. In the worst case, inflation absorbs income from deposits.

Neobanks offer more effective tools for saving and multiplying money. For example, users can receive up to 20% of profit in Plex tokens per month storing MINE tokens in a wallet, which can be exchanged again for MINE and increase monthly payments or can be exchanged for crypto or fiat currencies. “Robert Kiyosaki developed the cashflow quadrant. You’ve probably heard about him. So, this system formed the basis of our passive income generation program. Our clients earned + 160% profit for storing PLEX tokens for 8 months. We call it cryptoquadrant and our users can use it now. No bank deposit offers such profitability today”, said Mr. Mamasidikov.

Customer-oriented approach and quality service

Attitude towards the client is another indicator of the bank's work. Traditional banks try to do their best to make the client comfortable in receiving services. In the main office you will be surely offered a cozy chair and a cup of coffee. But in remote branches, you will have to spend time traveling and still wait in line to get a consultation with a bank employee. Neobanks have solved this problem by offering 24/7 customer support. Users can contact the operator directly in writing or order a call. Experienced consultants will help you quickly solve any problem without going to a branch. This function is especially relevant during the coronavirus pandemic, when it is recommended to minimize the number of contacts with people.

Conclusion

Even though neobanks, as a class of financial institutions, emerged relatively recently, their popularity among users will only increase. Focusing primarily on retail users, modern crypto and digital banks are ready to offer their customers better and cheaper services. The integration of cryptocurrencies with fiat money blurs the boundaries between traditional and digital finance and allows you to freely use tokens as a payment method, which is especially important for young progressive users.