Share:

Buying pressure is keeping Bitcoin from dipping more

What a week it was.

US regulators are on a warpath, going after major crypto exchanges and declaring a handful of major altcoins securities – a scarlet letter in crypto terms.

But crypto is proving resilient.

Bitcoin is opening the Asia trading week up 0.4% to $25,912, while ether is slightly down to $1,748.

“The liquidity situation has worsened considerably. This is exacerbated by the departure of institutional investors from the market, particularly US-based market makers, who anticipate potential scrutiny from the SEC,” said Johnny Teng, Senior Researcher at LBank Labs, in a note to CoinDesk. “While the S&P 500 continues to achieve new monthly highs, the crypto market remains troublesome.”

Teng says that bitcoin's performance remains robust amidst minimal selling interest in bitcoin and ether, with notable factors such as interest rates, stablecoin outflow trends, policy-related news in the US, China, and Europe, and cryptocurrency sector developments under close observation by his team to see what finally moves the needle.

In a note to CoinDesk, BitBull Capital’s Joe DiPasquale pointed to bitcoin’s support at $25K as still holding up “reasonably well”, but the upcoming release of new Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes could change that.

“Moving forward, market participants will do well to keep an eye on indications from regulators and decisions taken by Binance, Coinbase, and other exchanges,” he said.