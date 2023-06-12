Buying pressure is keeping Bitcoin from dipping more
What a week it was.
US regulators are on a warpath, going after major crypto exchanges and declaring a handful of major altcoins securities – a scarlet letter in crypto terms.
But crypto is proving resilient.
Bitcoin is opening the Asia trading week up 0.4% to $25,912, while ether is slightly down to $1,748.
“The liquidity situation has worsened considerably. This is exacerbated by the departure of institutional investors from the market, particularly US-based market makers, who anticipate potential scrutiny from the SEC,” said Johnny Teng, Senior Researcher at LBank Labs, in a note to CoinDesk. “While the S&P 500 continues to achieve new monthly highs, the crypto market remains troublesome.”
Teng says that bitcoin's performance remains robust amidst minimal selling interest in bitcoin and ether, with notable factors such as interest rates, stablecoin outflow trends, policy-related news in the US, China, and Europe, and cryptocurrency sector developments under close observation by his team to see what finally moves the needle.
In a note to CoinDesk, BitBull Capital’s Joe DiPasquale pointed to bitcoin’s support at $25K as still holding up “reasonably well”, but the upcoming release of new Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes could change that.
“Moving forward, market participants will do well to keep an eye on indications from regulators and decisions taken by Binance, Coinbase, and other exchanges,” he said.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price recovery uncertain as Shibarium launch likely to be delayed
Shiba Inu holders’ woes increase as the community speculates delay in the launch of Layer 2 scaling solution Shibarium. Over the past week, in response to the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu price wiped out 23% of its value.
MATIC price rallies in double-digits as Polygon network responds to the SEC’s allegations
The Polygon network is the largest Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution in the crypto ecosystem. In its lawsuit against Binance and Coinbase, the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) labeled MATIC as a security.
Bitcoin whales quietly accumulate BTC in anticipation of strong rebound in the asset
The US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) regulatory crackdown on crypto has wiped out over $100 billion from the market cap. While altcoins continue to crumble under the selling pressure from the legal tussle between the regulator and crypto exchanges, Bitcoin whales are scooping up tokens.
Top 5 cryptos traders are buying after SEC crackdown on $100 billion worth of assets
The US financial regulator’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies wiped out over $100 billion in crypto market capitalization. The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) labeled 67 crypto assets as securities, increasing the selling pressure on these cryptocurrencies.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies that outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum this week
The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on cryptocurrencies triggered a correction in the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and several altcoins with large market capitalization.