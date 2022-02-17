First Mover Asia: Cryptos Hold their ground but investors remain wary of Russia Invasion plans, inflation

Bitcoin fell earlier in the day but had recovered by the afternoon.
Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:
Market moves: Major altcoins largely gained ground; bitcoin dipped and then recovered later in the U.S trading day.
Technician's take: Indicators are neutral as BTC maintains gains; resistance at $46K.
Prices
Bitcoin (BTC): $44,191 -0.4%
Ether (ETH): $3,154 0.4%
Top Gainers
|Asset
|Ticker
|Returns
|Sector
|Filecoin
|FIL
|+4.5%
|Computing
|Internet Computer
|ICP
|+2.9%
|Computing
|Algorand
|ALGO
|+2.0%
|Smart Contract Platform
Top Losers
|Asset
|Ticker
|Returns
|Sector
|Ethereum Classic
|ETC
|−2.2%
|Smart Contract Platform
|Litecoin
|LTC
|−1.4%
|Currency
|Cardano
|ADA
|−1.0%
|Smart Contract Platform
Markets
S&P 500: 4,475 +.09
DJ
IA: 44,934 -0.1%
Nasdaq: 14,124 -0.1%
Gold: $1,869 +0.8%
Market moves
Bitcoin dipped during the first half of Tuesday but regained most of its lost ground later in the day to reestablish its foothold above $44,000, about where it stood a day ago. A number of major altcoins rose over the same period, although ether dropped slightly.
The crypto markets' tenacity suggest there will not be another January-like dip soon.
"Bitcoin continues to look very healthy after weathering the geopolitical storm well before benefiting from the improvement in risk appetite on Tuesday," wrote Craig Erlam, senior market analyst, U.K. & EMEA for Oanda.
At the time of publication, bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was trading at $44,147, down slightly. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was trading at $3,149 and was also down slight over the past 24 hours.
Still, investors continued to look warily at Russia's next military moves along the Ukraine border and at the latest inflationary news. The U.S. Federal Reserve is continuing to track rising inflation, according to minutes from its January meeting, and is widely expected to raise interest rates several times this year. The trickle-down from rising prices is likely to affect consumer spending in the months ahead.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average were roughly flat for the trading day, while the S&P 500 rose slightly.
"Risk appetite remains important, especially that linked to inflation and interest rates, which could continue to be a drag if anxiety remains in the broader markets," Erlam wrote.
Technician's take
Bitcoin four-hour chart shows support/resistance levels (Damanick Dantes/CoinDesk, TradingView)
Bitcoin (BTC) was trading in a tight range between $43,000 and $44,000 over the past 24 hours. Support is nearby, which could limit pullbacks over the short term.
Buyers will need to maintain a price floor above $40,000 to sustain the uptrend from $36,000 that occurred on Feb. 3. Intraday charts appear overbought, however, which could stall the upside, similar to what occurred last week.
For now, the 50-day moving average on the four-hour chart has flattened, indicating a pause in upside momentum. Resistance remains at $46,000, and if buyers fail to maintain current levels, a dip toward $35,000 seems likely.
Important events
8:30 a.m. HKT/SGT (12:30 a.m. UTC): Australia part-time/full-time employment (Jan.)
3 p.m. HKT/SGT (7 a.m. UTC): Speech by European Central Bank's executive board member Isabel Schnabel
3 p.m. HKT/SGT (7 a.m. UTC): Swiss imports/exports (Jan. MoM)
5 p.m. HKT/SGT (9 a.m. UTC): Economic bulletin
9:30 p.m. HKT/SGT (1:30 a.m. UTC): U.S. housing starts (Jan.)
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AVAX, MATIC, Uniswap witness explosive on-chain activity
Messari Crypto's Analysts reveal that active Avalanche addresses hit a new all-time high in Q4 2021. The DeFi boom that started in the last quarter of 2021 fueled a spike in on-chain activity in AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA readies for another run to $1.30
Cardano price experienced a nice jump higher on Monday, closing the session with a 5.5% gain. Concerns about crossing and staying above the Kijun-Sen continued until almost, literally, the last minute of the daily candlestick.
Musk family is bullish on Algorand, invests in decentralized music platform Dequency
Algorand based Dequency raised funds from investors, including Elon Musk's siblings Tosca and Kimbal. Dequency, a decentralized music platform, has raised $4.5 million in its latest investment round. Algorand Dapp Dequency raised some cash from several investors, including Musk's siblings.
SafeMoon attempts breakout that could launch SFM more than 15%
SafeMoon price has been under intense selling pressure over the past nine trading days. After falling more than 26%, it finally found support against a prior traded low in the $0.0014 value area. Since then, however, some bullish momentum has returned, and bulls now look for an opportunity to take control.
Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.