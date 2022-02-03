Bitcoin and ether fell sharply after the company formerly known as Facebook said its virtual/augmented reality division lost $10 billion in 2021.

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Market moves: Bitcoin ended its two-day winning streak with heavier selling pressure during late U.S. trading hours.

Technician's take: BTC's pullback could continue into the Asia trading day; initial support at $35K.

Prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $37,031 -4.5%

Ether (ETH): $2,690 -3.8%

Markets

S&P 500: 4,589 +0.9%

DJIA: 35,629 +0.6%

Nasdaq: 14,417 +0.5%

Gold: $1,807 +0.3%

Market moves

Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market faced heavier selling pressure in late U.S. trading hours on Wednesday, ending the oldest cryptocurrency’s two-day winning streak.

The late afternoon price drop in crypto came after Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) delivered disappointing Q4 earnings with weak guidance for the current quarter. Meta shares dropped by more than 18% in extended trading on Wednesday.

At the time of publication, the largest cryptocurrency by market value is changing hands at $37,031, down 4.5% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data. Ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was trading at $2,690, off 3.8% for the same period.

According to data compiled by CoinDesk, bitcoin’s trading volume across major centralized exchanges on Wednesday continued to drop.

(CoinDesk/CryptoCompare)

In broader cryptocurrency markets, most alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoin) were also in the red on Wednesday. At the time of publication, some of the day's biggest losers were tokens associated with the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, including loopring (LRC), curve (CRV) and solana (SOL), based on data from Messari.

Ether suffered more losses than bitcoin during the late trading after a “potential exploit” of more than 120,000 ether (worth more than $326 million in total) was discovered on cross-chain bridge Wormhole. The popular bridge for connecting Solana and a few other major networks is attempting to negotiate on-chain with the hacker, as CoinDesk reported.

The event is ongoing, with Wormhole tweeting its network is "down for maintenance" as the team looks into the issue.

Bitcoin four-hour price chart shows support/resistance with RSI on bottom (Damanick Dantes/CoinDesk, TradingView)

Bitcoin (BTC) failed to sustain a bounce above $38,000, although short-term buyers could remain active above the $35,000 support level. Momentum was starting to fade on intraday charts, which means the pullback could continue into the Asia trading day. At the time of publication, bitcoin was trading at about $37,000.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart approached overbought territory on Tuesday, which preceded the current pullback in price. Additionally, the 100-period moving average on the four-hour chart, currently at $38,220, continues to cap brief price gains.

Bitcoin remains in an intermediate-term downtrend since November and has consolidated between $35,000 and $38,000 over the past week. Buyers will need to make a decisive move above $40,000 in order to reverse the downtrend.

Important events

8:30 a.m. HKT/SGT (12:30 a.m. UTC): Australia imports/exports (Dec.)

8:30 a.m. HKT/SGT (12:30 a.m. UTC): Jibun (Japan) bank services purchasing managers index (Jan.)

8:30 a.m. HKT/SGT (12:30 a.m. UTC): National Bank ANZ (New Zealand) commodity prices (Jan.)

8:30 a.m. HKT/SGT (12:30 a.m. UTC): National Australia Bank's Business Confidence (Q4/QoQ)

5 p.m. HKT/SGT (9 a.m. UTC): Markit Economics services purchasing managers index (Jan.)