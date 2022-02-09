Bitcoin fell early on but had recovered by the end of the U.S. trading day; ether drops slightly.
Market moves: Bitcoin drops, while Bitfinex’s LEO pumps on the latest development of the 2016 hack.
Technician's take: Overbought signals on intraday charts preceded the current BTC pullback. Lower support nearby into the Asia trading day.
Prices
Bitcoin (BTC): $44,187 +.06%
Ether (ETH): $3,134 -0.3%
Top Gainers
|Asset
|Ticker
|Returns
|Sector
|XRP
|XRP
|+20.7%
|Currency
|Polygon
|MATIC
|+16.4%
|Smart Contract Platform
|Ethereum Classic
|ETC
|+9.3%
|Smart Contract Platform
Top Losers
There are no losers in CoinDesk 20 today.
Markets
S&P 500: 4,251 +0.8%
DJIA: 35,462 +1%
Nasdaq: 14,194 +1.2%
Gold: $1,826 +1.0%
Market moves
Bitcoin (BTC) retreated to near $41,000 on Tuesday before recovering in the afternoon, while LEO, the token of crypto exchange Bitfinex, surged. U.S. officials announced they had seized roughly $3.6 billion worth of bitcoin tied to the exchange’s 2016 hack.
At the time of publication, the oldest cryptocurrency was trading at $44,187, roughly where it was 24 hours ago, according to CoinDesk data.
Bitcoin fell on Wednesday after it went as high as $45,519.24 during Asia trading hours, based on data from TradingView and Coinbase. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was down slightly over the past 24 hours to just over $3,132, according to CoinDesk data.
Data compiled by CoinDesk shows that after a relatively quiet week, bitcoin’s trading volume across major exchanges has increased gradually this week.
The market chatter on Tuesday, however, centered on the potential impact of the latest development around Bitfinex’s hack in 2016. As CoinDesk reported, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that it had seized some $3.6 billion worth of bitcoin tied to the breach. The number marks the largest financial seizure in history by U.S. law enforcement, according to the release.
UNUS SED LEO token (LEO), the utility token intended to be used on Bitfinex and other trading platforms managed by its parent company iFinex, rose 40% in just 20 minutes after the news broke.
Bitfinex said it would buy back and burn any outstanding LEO if it recovers the stolen bitcoin within 18 months of the day of receiving this bitcoin.
Technician's take
Bitcoin four-hour price chart shows support/resistance with RSI on bottom (Damanick Dantes/CoinDesk, TradingView)
Bitcoin (BTC) reached a high of $45,488 over the past 24 hours, near a key resistance zone that preceded the current pullback. The cryptocurrency could find lower support at $40,000 into the Asia trading day.
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is declining from overbought territory, similar to what occurred in late December amid a short-term downtrend. This time, however, bitcoin has broken above previous resistance levels, which means the current pullback could stabilize soon.
One concern is the low conviction among buyers, evidenced by low trading volume during the prior price rally. Low volume rallies typically result in pullbacks or range-bound trading before a more definitive price bottom is confirmed.
Important events
8:30 a.m. HKT/SGT (12:30 a.m. UTC): U.S. goods and services trade balance (Dec.)
8:30 a.m. HKT/SGT (12:30 a.m. UTC): U.S. goods trade balance (Dec.)
6:30 p.m. HKT/SGT (10:30 a.m. UTC): Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence (Feb.)
6:50 p.m. HKT/SGT (10:50 a.m. UTC): Japan money supply M2+CD (Jan./YoY)
9 p.m. HKT/SGT (1 p.m. UTC): Reserve Bank of New Zealand inflation expectations (Q4/QoQ)
