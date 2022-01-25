Bitcoin's spike coincided with gains in U.S. equity markets, but the correlation between the two remains unclear.

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Market moves: Bitcoin retakes $36,000 as the crypto market stabilized after last week’s correction.

Technician's take: Extreme oversold readings preceded an uptick in BTC.

Prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $36,547 +0.1%

Ether (ETH): $2,426 -4.6%

Top gainers

Asset Ticker Returns Sector Cosmos ATOM +5.4% Smart Contract Platform Bitcoin BTC +0.7% Currency

Top losers

Asset Ticker Returns Sector Solana SOL −8.5% Smart Contract Platform Algorand ALGO −7.3% Smart Contract Platform Filecoin FIL −6.4% Computing

Sector classifications are provided via the Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), developed by CoinDesk Indices to provide a reliable, comprehensive, and standardized classification system for digital assets. The CoinDesk 20 is a ranking of the largest digital assets by volume on trusted exchanges.

Markets

S&P 500: 4,410 +0.2%

DJIA: 34,364 +0.2%

Nasdaq: 13,855 +0.6%

Gold: $1,843 +0.4%

Market moves

Bitcoin’s price rose by as much as $1,834 on a four-hour basis during U.S. trading hours on Monday, after it briefly touched the $34,000 level during Asia's late afternoon. The overall crypto market stabilized after the broad market correction downward in the past week.

Bitcoin is currently changing hands at around $36,400 and is up slightly in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data. At the time of publication, ether was down slightly, trading at about $2,400. Most of the major alternative coins (altcoins) were in the red.

The U.S. equity market also rebounded in the late afternoon on Monday. Major stock indices tumbled earlier in the day as investors closely watch the Federal Reserve's first meeting this year, which will take place this week.

While bitcoin and the crypto market appeared to be following the performance of the stock market recently, as CoinDesk reported, the relationship between bitcoin and the Nasdaq 100 stock index, the favored proxy for the tech sector, remains weak – a reminder there are other more important factors that could affect bitcoin and the crypto market.

“For the time being at least, one could say bitcoin’s prices are a combination of some global risk appetite and a lot of the market dynamics in China (and the aftermath of restrictions there),” CoinDesk’s Lawrence Lewitinn wrote. “Those factors’ influences aren’t static, but they explain a lot more than watching the Fed’s every move.”

According to crypto trading data analytic firm Kaiko, despite a sharp sell-off last week, bitcoin’s daily spot trading volume last week was still lower than it was during December’s price plunge.

(Kaiko)

The average daily spot trading volume of bitcoin on major cryptocurrency exchanges has mostly remained below $5 billion in the past month, down significantly since early fall, Kaiko wrote in its weekly newsletter on Monday. This is partly because Chinese exchanges OKEx and Huobi have suffered volume loss due to the crypto trading ban in China last year.

Technician's take

Bitcoin daily price chart shows support/resistance, with RSI on bottom (Damanick Dantes/CoinDesk, TradingView)

Bitcoin (BTC) returned above $35,000 after multiple oversold signals appeared on the charts. The cryptocurrency faces initial resistance at $40,000, which could limit upside over the short term.

Bitcoin is up 3% over the past 24 hours after rising from an intraday low near $33,000, while the broader crypto market has stabilized.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart registered the most extreme oversold reading since the March 2020 crash. The previous extreme low was on Nov. 20, 2018, which preceded a few months of rangebound price action before a rally took place.

For now, a downtrend of lower price highs since November remains intact, which means sellers could remain active at resistance levels.

Important events

8:30 a.m. HKT/SGT (12:30 a.m. UTC): Australia consumer price index (Q4, MoM/YoY)

8:30 a.m. HKT/SGT (12:30 a.m. UTC): National Australia Bank's business conditions (Dec)

8: 30 a.m. HKT/SGT (12:30 UTC): National Australia Bank's business confidence (Dec)

Happy Australia Day!

11 p.m. HKT/SGT (3 p.m. UTC): U.S. Consumer Confidence (Jan.)



