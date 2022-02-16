Ether and other major altcoins rose sharply after Russia said it would be receptive to a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict.

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Market moves: Bitcoin and major altcoins rose after Russia said it was receptive to a diplomatic solution to tensions on the Ukraine border.

Technician's take: BTC's price jump occurred on low volume, indicating weak buying strength.

Prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $44,402 +4.0%

Ether (ETH): $3,170 +7.9%

Top Gainers

Asset Ticker Returns Sector Polygon MATIC +9.6% Smart Contract Platform Algorand ALGO +7.0% Smart Contract Platform Chainlink LINK +6.9% Computing

Top Losers

There are no losers in CoinDesk 20 today.

Markets

S&P 500: 4,471 +1.5%

DJIA: 34,988 +1.2%

Nasdaq: 14,139 +2.5%

Gold: $1,853 -0.9%

Market moves

Russia took a baby step back from invading the Ukraine, at least it said it had. So investors were feeling more confident on Tuesday, which was good for stocks and for crypto.

Russia's statement that it had removed some troops from the Ukrainian border and would be receptive to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict it created at least temporarily removed the threat of higher oil prices. The price for crude fell on Tuesday.

At the time of publication, bitcoin was trading over $44,400, a 4% increase over the previous 24 hours. Ether, the second-biggest crypto by market cap, pushed past $3,150 and was up almost 8% over the same period.

Crypto's advanced dovetailed with the performance of major equity markets. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 increased 1.2% and 1.5%, respectively.

Investors remained concerned about an increase in the U.S. producer price index (PPI), which hit 9.8% in January, a continuation of the inflation that has hurt the country's economy and spurred the Federal Reserve to adopt a more hawkish monetary policy. OANDA Americas senior analyst Edward Moya wrote in an email that "factory-gate inflation remained very hot, prompting expectations for inflation to run hotter a little longer, and supporting the case for the Fed to kickoff their rate hiking cycle with a half-point rate increase."

Yet, Seth Ginns, managing partner and head of liquid investments at crypto investment firm CoinFund, struck an optimistic note for crypto during a discussion on CoinDesk TV's "First Mover" show. Ginns noted that the Fed had proceeded cautiously after a stronger-than-expected jobs report earlier this month and that crypto markets on Tuesday "shrugged off" the high PPI number. "Things are not slowing as much as expected, which meant there's no reason to think that the Fed is going to be data dependent at this point," Ginn said. "If they see things slowing, they're going to back off of tightening. If they see things [the PPI] continuing to remain strong, they're going to fight inflation."

He added : "We're in a fairly constructive risk-on regime right now."

Technician's take

Bitcoin daily chart shows support/resistance, with RSI on bottom. (Damanick Dantes/CoinDesk, TradingView)

Bitcoin (BTC) rose as much as 4% over the past 24 hours after buyers held support at $40,000. The cryptocurrency was trading near $44,000 at press time and appears to be overbought on intraday charts.

Pullbacks could be limited around $40,000 over the short term.

The latest rally occurred on low volume, similar to previous price jumps, indicating weak buying strength. Still, the relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is not yet overbought, which could keep buyers active on dips.

The RSI on the weekly chart continues to rise from the most oversold level since March 2020, which preceded a strong price rally. Momentum signals are also improving on the weekly chart, which is constructive so long as support above $30,000-$40,000 holds.

On the monthly chart, however, momentum signals remain negative, suggesting limited upside for BTC around $46,000-$50,000.

Important events

