Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:
Technician's take: Bitcoin attempts to break downtrend; faces resistance toward $45K
Prices
Bitcoin (BTC): $42,420 +2.04%
Ether (ETH): $3,036 +0.64%
Top Gainers
|Asset
|Ticker
|Returns
|Sector
|Cosmos
|ATOM
|+13.1%
|Smart Contract Platform
|Ethereum Classic
|ETC
|+5.1%
|Smart Contract Platform
|Cardano
|ADA
|+2.0%
|Smart Contract Platform
Top Losers
|Asset
|Ticker
|Returns
|Sector
|Internet Computer
|ICP
|−5.3%
|Computing
|Solana
|SOL
|−1.3%
|Smart Contract Platform
|Ethereum
|ETH
|−0.9%
|Smart Contract Platform
Markets
S&P 500: 4,500 +0.5%
DJIA: 35,089 -.06%
Nasdaq: 14,089 +1.5%
Gold: $1,807 +0.1%
Market moves
Bitcoin (BTC) moved little on Sunday after another weekend with light volume, while tokens associated with gaming saw a price bump.
At the press time, the oldest cryptocurrency is changing hands at $42,420, up 2.04% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data. Ether, the second biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is up 0.64% to $3,036 in the same time period.
According to data compiled by CoinDesk, bitcoin’s trading volume across major centralized exchanges on the weekend was down significantly from Friday, but in line with most weekdays in the past week. Spot trading volume was reduced over the past week, as major crypto markets in Asia were off for the Lunar New Year holidays.
Source: CoinDesk/CryptoCompare
In the broader cryptocurrency market, gaming tokens rallied over the weekend, while the majority of the market remained quiet. At the time of writing, data from Messari shows that prices of gala (GALA), axie infinity (AXS), and decentraland (MANA) were up by double digit percentage in the past 24 hours.
Technician's take
Bitcoin (BTC) buyers were active over the past 24 hours as the cryptocurrency topped $40,000 for the first time in two weeks. Upside momentum is improving after technical indicators reached the most oversold levels since March 2020.
Buyers will need to make a decisive move above $40,000 in order to reverse the price downtrend since the November peak around $69,000. Over the past few months, brief rallies have been capped below resistance levels, which means sellers have been in control.
Over the short term, however, bitcoin could see additional upside, especially since the relative strength index (RSI) is not overbought on the daily chart. The next level of resistance is around $45,000, which could stall the current rally.
Bitcoin's price will need to remain above $37,000 over the weekend in order to signal the start of a recovery phase. Still, significant price gains are unlikely if negative momentum signals are confirmed on the monthly chart.
Technical confirmation requires at least two consecutive daily or weekly price closes above or below a major support/resistance level. When gains or losses are carried over into the following trading session it may reflect conviction among buyers and sellers, leading to more reliable price targets.
Important events
8 a.m. HKT/SGT (12 a.m. UTC): Australia TD Securities estimated inflation (Dec. YoY)
9:45 a.m. HKT/SGT (1:45 a.m. UTC): China (Caixin) purchasing managers index (Jan.)
1 p.m. HKT/SGT (5 a.m. UTC): Japan leading economic index (Dec. prel.)
3 p.m. HKT/SGT (7 a.m. UTC): U.K. Halifax home prices (Jan./3 mos./YoY)
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
