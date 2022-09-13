Prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $22,176 +1.9%.

Ether (ETH): $1,698 −2.4%.

S&P 500 daily close: 4,110.41 +1.1%.

Gold: $1,732 per troy ounce +0.9%.

Ten-year Treasury yield daily close: 3.36% +0.04.

Bitcoin and Ether Take Different Paths in Monday Trading.

Monday trading offered a tale of two cryptos.

Bitcoin rose but ether fell a day before the release of the latest U.S. inflation reading and three days before the launch of the Merge.

BTC was recently trading at about $22,200, up almost 2% over the past 24 hours. The largest cryptocurrency by market value soared past $22,000 early Monday as investors' appetites for riskier investments returned.

Ether recently plunged over 2% from the previous day to trade just below $1,700 after rising over this threshold late Sunday. Investors continue to eye Thursday's expected Merge, the technological overhaul of the Ethereum blockchain that will shift its protocol from proof-of-work to more energy efficient proof-of-stake.

In an email, Oanda Senior Market Analyst Edward Moya attributed the two cryptos' differing paths to some traders' "sell the event" reaction. "It looks like some of the profit-taking with Ethereum is benefitting Bitcoin and other blockchain crypto bets such as Cardano, Solana, and Polkadot," Moya said.

Moya added optimistically that "Many are still skeptical of a September crypto rebound, but if price action does not turn south here, momentum traders could trigger a decent move higher."

Most other major cryptos were recently in the red ,with ADA and CRO both off more than 3% over the past 24 hours, but SOL rising over 3%.

Cryptos' earlier gains tracked equity markets, which continued a mini winning streak with the tech-heavy Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average all climbing more than a percentage point. Investors have been feeling more upbeat about the prospect of a positive Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Tuesday showing inflation's momentum continuing to wane. Consensus expectations are for a CPI equal to or lower than July's 8.5% figure. Other indicators, including job figures, have remained strong, suggesting the economy will achieve the U.S. central bank's hoped-for soft landing. Asset markets may also be responding positively to Ukraine's successful counteroffensive in its war with Russia and the prospect of diminishing macroeconomic activity.

"The start of the trading week was supposed to be all about the August inflation report, but Kyiv’s sudden momentum has many hoping that this moment is a turning point with the war against Russia," Moya wrote, although he noted ominously that "Russia’s strategy may now shift to attacking civilian infrastructure, which could lead to widespread blackouts and slow the current counteroffensive moves."

In crypto news, financial services giant Fidelity is contemplating whether to let individual brokerage customers trade bitcoin (BTC), The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. The initiative would offer the latest evidence of traditional financial services firms' growing interest in the crypto space.

Earlier in the day, crypto exchange Huobi said that it would delist seven tokens, including Monero and Zcash.

In an interview on CoinDesk's First Mover TV program, head economist of decentralized protocols at software company ConsenSys, said that cryptocurrencies respond to external events similar to other riskier assets. "The story about the macroeconomic environment is, if it allows consumers to have a larger budget – and certainly the COVID environment was that – they're more likely to take risks, they're more likely to use Web3 and try new protocols," he said. "And if they're compressed, and they're much more worried about paying down their mortgages or their rents, they're going to have less discretionary budget. And so that's going to be damaging for crypto prices in the short term."