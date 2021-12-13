Ether climbs back above $4,100 but the direction of crypto markets at the start of the week remains uncertain.
Good morning. Here’s what’s happening this morning:
Market moves: Bitcoin returned above $50,000 after the S&P 500 rose to a near record high.
Technician’s take (Editor’s Note): First Mover Asia replaces the usual Technician’s Take today with CoinDesk’s annual list of the most influential people in cryptocurrency. This year’s group of 50 influencers encompasses developers and entrepreneurs behind the projects already transforming the way we consider money and our way of doing business; thinkers trying to make sense of the rapidly emerging industry; and regulators and politicians trying to set reasonable boundaries that will protect consumers without crimping crypto’s remarkable innovations. The nature of end-of-year lists invites disagreement, sometimes controversy and often speculation. So read CoinDesk’s selections with an eye to whom you would have chosen and who might make the 2022 list.
Prices
Bitcoin (BTC): $50.290 +2%
Ether (ETH): $4,158 +2.5%
Markets
S&P 500: $4,712 +0.9%
Dow Jones Industrial Average: $35,970 +0.6%
Nasdaq: $15,630 +0.7%
Gold: $1,783 +0.3%
Market moves
Bitcoin has recovered most of its losses in the past week and rose back above $50,000 on Sunday. The rebound followed two days after the S&P 500 closed Friday at a level close to its all-time high level.
Trading volume across major centralized exchanges remained low over the weekend, far from the high level a week ago when the oldest cryptocurrency tumbled to as low as $42,333 on Dec 4. The subdued trading volume indicates that the price recovery will be less sustainable, meaning that it remains uncertain where bitcoin is headed once markets open in Asia.
Credit: CoinDesk/CryptoCompare
Prices for alternative cryptocurrencies also rose: ether, the No. 2 cryptocurrency by market cap, rose above $4,100 on Sunday.
The U.S. stock market rallied on Friday as the inflation reading by the Labor Department was not as high as many investors anticipated, according to CNBC.
Important events
7:50 a.m. HKT/SGT (23:50 p.m. UTC, Dec. 12): Japan machinery orders (Oct. YoY/MoM)
7:50 a.m. HKT/SGT (23:50 p.m. UTC Dec. 12): Japan large manufacturing index/outlook (Q4)
7:50 a.m. HKT/SGT (23:50 p.m. UTC Dec. 12): Japan non-manufacturing index/outlook (Q4)
3 p.m. HKT/SGT (7 a.m. UTC): German whole price index (Nov. YoY/MoM)
7 p.m. HKT/SGT (11 p.m. UTC): European Blockchain Conference (virtual)
Ethereum price looks to retest sub-$3900 after Saturday’s dead cat bounce
Ethereum, the no.2 most dominant cryptocurrency, is trading on a slippery slope this Sunday, reversing a part of Saturday’s impressive rebound from one-week lows of $3835. Symmetrical triangle support on the 4H chart at $3872 appears at risk. A bunch of robust resistance levels keeps the downside more compelling.
Solana price eyes a 20% descent amid a potential bear pennant
Solana price bears the brunt of a DDOS attack over the past few days. SOL price is teasing a bear pennant breakout on the four-hour chart. SOL bears target $135 on a downside confirmation as RSI stays bearish.
Decentraland Price Prediction: MANA ready to rally toward $5
Decentraland price is gearing up for a 36% ascent as the bulls prepare to tackle a stiff hurdle nearby. MANA is eyeing a target of $5 next as the bulls gather strength. Major support is holding steady at $3.14 if selling pressure rises.
Floki Inu prepares for a sell-off towards $0.00005 amid bearish technicals
Floki Inu price remains vulnerable amid bearish technicals on the 4H chart. FLOKI bulls face stiff resistance at the $0.0001330 confluence zone. A breach of $0.00011 could open floors towards the $0.00005 downside target.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.