Crypto trading was light and could remain so in Asian markets as many investors celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday week.
Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:
Market moves: Bitcoin moved little as major markets in Asia head into the weeklong lunar New Year break.
Technician's take: BTC is stabilizing between $30K and $40K as oversold conditions remain intact.
Prices
Bitcoin (BTC): $38,033 +0.1%
Ether (ETH): $2,617 +1.1%
Top Gainers
|Asset
|Ticker
|Returns
|Sector
|Polygon
|MATIC
|+8.6%
|Smart Contract Platform
|Algorand
|ALGO
|+5.0%
|Smart Contract Platform
|Polkadot
|DOT
|+4.3%
|Smart Contract Platform
Top Losers
|Asset
|Ticker
|Returns
|Sector
|Cosmos
|ATOM
|−5.4%
|Smart Contract Platform
Markets
S&P 500: 4,431 +2.4%
DJIA: 34,725 1.65%
Nasdaq: 13,770 +3.1%
Gold: $1,792 -0.2%
Market moves
Bitcoin moved little over the weekend with light trading volume, as the majority of the markets in Asia head to the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday.
At the time of publication, the oldest cryptocurrency is changing hands at over $38,100, up slightly over the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data. Ether, the second biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was trading over $2,600 up slightly over the same period.
Data compiled by CoinDesk shows that bitcoin’s trading volume across major crypto exchanges sank significantly over the weekend compared with the past week.
Source: CoinDesk/CryptoCompare
The lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, is the new year based on the traditional lunisolar calendar of China. It is celebrated by many countries in Asia and the celebration usually lasts for weeks. Major stock indexes in China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Singapore are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, as most traders take the time off for family reunions.
While the crypto market is 24/7, trading activities in Asia may see some reduction in the coming week due to the holidays.
Technician's take
Bitcoin weekly price chart shows support/resistance, with RSI on bottom. (Damanick Dantes/CoinDesk, TradingView)
Bitcoin (BTC) buyers have maintained support at the Jan. 24 low of $32,900, and then held above $35,000 over the past few days. Short-term momentum is improving on intraday charts, which could keep buyers active.
Still, longer-term indicators are neutral/bearish, which could limit upside at the $40,000-$43,000 resistance zone.
For now, the relative strength index (RSI) on the weekly chart is approaching oversold levels, similar to what occurred in March 2020, which preceded a price rally. This time, however, the monthly chart indicates strong selling pressure that could maintain BTC’s intermediate-term downtrend.
On the daily chart, the RSI has risen from oversold levels since Jan. 22, which could attract short-term buyers.
For confirmation, traders could monitor the Nasdaq 100 Index of stocks, which has short-term support at $14,000. An oversold bounce in traditional markets could be a near-term positive for crypto prices as correlations rise.
Important events
8:30 a.m. HKT/SGT (12:30 a.m. UTC): Australia private sector credit (Dec. MoM/YoY)
1 p.m. HKT/SGT (7 a.m. UTC): Japan construction orders (Dec. YoY)
1 p.m. HKT/SGT (7 a.m. UTC): Japan consumer confidence index (Jan. YoY)
1 p.m. HKT/SGT (7 a.m. UTC): Japan housing starts (Dec. YoY)
6 p.m. HKT/SGT (10 a.m. UTC): Eurostat gross domestic product s.a. (Q4 MoM/YoY)
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Solana upside potential hanging by a thread on support going into next week
Solana (SOL) is on the verge of opening another can of losses as the price looks set to close the trading week below the monthly S2 at $90.23. This close would set the scene going into next week for another leg lower, with first support at $61.44, almost 35% away.
Bitcoin makes a grand recovery this week, but the overall downtrend will keep investors worries
Bitcoin (BTC) price was just inches away from slipping further away below as investors mulled over several economic, central bank and geopolitical issues. With that, BTC price dipped towards $32,650 and was just inches away from sliding in a perfect fade-in zone.
Binance Coin looks to hold potential for 33% profit but is still stuck in a downtrend
Binance Coin (BNB) lost 33% of its value in the descent from last week's trading. But investors are looking to flip a coin as BNB price action looks set for either a 30% uptick next week or shedding another 20% of its value. entered twice in two weeks at $335.3.
XRP price set to tank 17% next week as Ripple does not respect earlier support
Ripple price is testing investors’ nerves as the price is testing and breaking the monthly S1 for a second week in a row. As long as price action can make a weekly close above, recovery is possible, as a weekly close below would set the scene for a further downfall.
Bitcoin: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed’s decision was announced. As losses have extended and Bitcoin has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding BTC being in a bear market have increased.