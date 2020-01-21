The firm is in the process of creating marketplaces, which offer digital tokens that represent real-world assets like stocks.

A fintech firm that’s developing an open-source finance protocol, FinNexus, has announced its plans to build a tokenized asset platform on the XRP ledger. The firm is in the process of creating marketplaces, which offer digital tokens that represent real-world assets like exchange-traded funds and stocks. FinNexus said that it would use the XRP Ledger to “issue tokenized assets” in its 2020 roadmap.

Cooperation and partnership are crucial to the success of our business. In 2020, our focus will be to partner with other public chains, in addition to Wanchain (WAN), to connect not only in protocols but also in business and communities. Partners with quality assets, either on-chain or off-chain, and partners capable of underwriting these assets will be the key users of the FinNexus protocol clusters.

