FINMA, financial regulator in Switzerland expressed some concerns regarding what is going on outside of Libra and not so much Facebook’s project.

- Switzerland’s financial regulator FINMA are more concerned about projects outside of Libra
- The head of FINMA is nervous about the dark corner projects in the financial system associated with the crypto space.
The head of Switzerland’s financial regulator, FINMA, expressed fears outside of Facebook’s Libra. Noting that Switzerland has more concerns around the cryptocurrency projects developing outside of the Libra project, which is being handled with openness,
FINMA’s Head Branson said:
I am much more nervous about projects which develop in a dark corner in the financial system somewhere, spread themselves out through cyber space and one day are too big to be stopped.
Branson further added:
We are not here to make such projects impossible. We will respond to them with an open mind, with an attitude that same risks require same rules. Our rules and standards are non-negotiable.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Bakkt launch triggered September’s plunge
Bitcoin bulls push for recovery from September’s dive but the upside is still limited. Two of the most notable events in September were the launch of Bakkt physically settled Bitcoin futures ...
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD hovers above $180.00 further downside correction is possible
ETH/USD hit $186.06 during early Asian hours before retreating to $180.33 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital coin with the current market value of $19.4 billion has gained over 6% since this time Monday on the back of the global recovery on the cryptocurrency market.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD bulls claw back ground, fight for $8.00
Strong bullish momentum helped NEO climb to the 20th place in the global cryptocurrency rating. At the time of writing, NEO/USD is changing hands at at $7.8 with over 10% gains on a day-on-day basis. The coin touched $8.15 during early Asian hours but failed to hold the ground above critical resistance.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD hit a pause button after strong recovery on Monday
Ripple’s XRP catapulted from under $0.2400 to $0.2580 in a matter of hours. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2550 with over 6% of gains since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.