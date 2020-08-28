  • Filecoin launched an incentivized testnet to stress-test its file storage network. 
  • The testnet has exceeded 12 pebibytes in less than two days since its launch. 

In a bid to stress test its network, blockchain-based file storage network Filecoin has recently launched a “Filecoin Space Race.” The firm incentivized miners worldwide to participate in the testnet by promising to distribute up to four million FIL tokens as rewards. According to its website, the “incentivized testnet” has exceeded 12 pebibytes in less than two days after its launch. 

At the moment, Filecoin’s testnet capacity hovers just over 12 pebibytes and is divided between 280 miners, with an average size of 46 tebibytes each. As per the schedule, Filecoin’s “Space Race” will run for three weeks and end in mid-September. 

XFIL/USDT daily chart

XFIL/USDT had seven consecutive bullish sessions as the price trends in an upwards channel formation. The latest price action saw XFIL/USDT go up from 37.386 to 39.426 in the early hours of Friday. The price currently has two healthy support levels at 28.50 and 32.257. The RSI has crept into the overbought level, which shows that the asset is presently overvalued and may expect a bearish correction soon.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

