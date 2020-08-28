Filecoin launched an incentivized testnet to stress-test its file storage network.

The testnet has exceeded 12 pebibytes in less than two days since its launch.

In a bid to stress test its network, blockchain-based file storage network Filecoin has recently launched a “Filecoin Space Race.” The firm incentivized miners worldwide to participate in the testnet by promising to distribute up to four million FIL tokens as rewards. According to its website, the “incentivized testnet” has exceeded 12 pebibytes in less than two days after its launch.

WOW. It took the @Filecoin Space Race just 30 hours to reach 10 Petabytes of storage! This blows all our past records (and expectations!) out of the water - huge congrats to everyone participating for the amazing progress so far! https://t.co/EV7ly0RuEW pic.twitter.com/gLAgcisiwz — Molly (@momack28) August 26, 2020

At the moment, Filecoin’s testnet capacity hovers just over 12 pebibytes and is divided between 280 miners, with an average size of 46 tebibytes each. As per the schedule, Filecoin’s “Space Race” will run for three weeks and end in mid-September.

XFIL/USDT daily chart

XFIL/USDT had seven consecutive bullish sessions as the price trends in an upwards channel formation. The latest price action saw XFIL/USDT go up from 37.386 to 39.426 in the early hours of Friday. The price currently has two healthy support levels at 28.50 and 32.257. The RSI has crept into the overbought level, which shows that the asset is presently overvalued and may expect a bearish correction soon.