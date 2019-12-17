Investment giant Fidelity are planning to open up their digital assets venture in the UK. ,” a Fidelity Digital Assets representative said:

We plan to provide our services to European institutional investors through our U.K.-registered entity, Fidelity Digital Assets, Ltd We recognize that the regulatory requirements for service providers in the digital assets space is evolving, and we intend to comply with all applicable requirements in the U.K. and elsewhere as we continue to globally expand our services to the institutional investment community

In the interview with Cointelegraph, it was suggested no extra regulatory licences will be needed. This move will enable the firm to target European investors and they are hoping to kickstart the project next year.

Their digital assets CEO then stated: