FET price spiked by 60% in an otherwise red market thanks to a growing number of real-world use cases and protocol upgrades.
The real-world adoption of blockchain technology is a slowly developing process that requires the right use cases and a willing public who are open to new experiences to be obtained when one ventures outside of their comfort zone.
An increasing number of real-world applications appear to be the motivating factor behind the recent gains seen in Fetch.ai (FET), a protocol focused on building an open access, tokenized-based decentralized machine learning network that aims to support the smart infrastructure being built around the digital economy.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that after hitting a low of $0.658 on Sep. 6, the price of FET spiked 70% to a new record high at $1.12 on Sep. 7 as its 24-hour trading volume surged 538% to $590 million.
FET/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
The rapid increase in price and trading volume comes as the project tests a new multi-modal transport application called Deep Parking, an application built with AI and blockchain technology that helps automobile drivers locate empty parking spaces.
The protocol has also achieved a “global first” on Sep. 7 when an on-board Fetch AI agent successfully interacted with Datarella’s self-sovereign identity to allow the driver to rent a scooter from TEIR mobility.
This, Ladies & Gents, is a global first: a Tesla, after being identified by a gate control using on-board @Fetch_ai agents and @Datarella‘s Self-Sovereign Identity #SSI,enabling its driver to swith over to a scooter ride to the final destination #micromobility pic.twitter.com/hmCp4a0zUP— MOBIX (@MOBIX_AI) September 7, 2021
VORTECS™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to detect a bullish outlook for FET on Sep. 3, prior to the recent price rise.
The VORTECS™ Score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historic and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trading volume, recent price movements and Twitter activity.
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. FET price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS™ Score for FET began to pick up on Sep. 3 and reached a high of 71 around 48 hours before its price began to increase by 70% over the next two days.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap threatens to trade into the single digits as UNI price collapses
Uniswap (UNI) price action during the intraday session has been violent. UNI has pushed through nearly all of its primary support structures on the daily chart. The $30 price level has proven to ...
BNB suffers 27% flash crash; where will Binance Coin go from here?
Binance Coin (BNB) seemed well on its way to test a likely new all-time high towards the $700. Instead, BNB experienced a massive -27% drop from $496.23 to $370.14 during the Tuesday trading session.
Litecoin price to retest $200 before LTC resumes its uptrend
Litecoin price has significantly increased since the beginning of September, gaining as much as 35.4% from the September 1st, 2021 open. LTC price has topped out at $233 and now sees rising selling pressure.
Chainlink price dives to $25 as investors panic sell
Chainlink price (LINK) attempted to take a stab at $38.40, but the price action faded after that failed attempt. LINK could not get there as sellers flocked in to push price action further down on the ascending green trend line.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.