The FED's governor joins the camp of Libra critics.

Global regulators and politicians increase pressure on the project.

Facebook’s Libra in the limelight again. The FED’s governor Charles Evans said that this project could quickly become “very big”. It means that the governments and regulators should keep a close eye on it. Basically, he echoed the views of the European counterparts that expressed concerns about the upcoming Libra launch.

Thus, both French and German officials said that they would seek to block the Facekook’s cryptocurrency in Europe as it may pose serious systemic risks to both regional and global economy. Most recently, the head of the Bank of Japan Haruhiko Kuroda joined the chorus of anxious politicians, saying that stablecoins like Libra should be put through highest regulatory standards.

"If Libra is introduced, it could have a huge impact on society,” he said while speaking in a meeting with business leaders in Osaka.

Meanwhile, the US official have been vocal about Libra risks as well. Nevertheless, Facebook seems to be determined to go ahead with its project. Recently, Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with Trump to discuss the project. While the details of the meeting are not disclosed, the Facebook’s representatives mentioned that the dialogue was constructive.

