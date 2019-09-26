- The FED's governor joins the camp of Libra critics.
- Global regulators and politicians increase pressure on the project.
Facebook’s Libra in the limelight again. The FED’s governor Charles Evans said that this project could quickly become “very big”. It means that the governments and regulators should keep a close eye on it. Basically, he echoed the views of the European counterparts that expressed concerns about the upcoming Libra launch.
Thus, both French and German officials said that they would seek to block the Facekook’s cryptocurrency in Europe as it may pose serious systemic risks to both regional and global economy. Most recently, the head of the Bank of Japan Haruhiko Kuroda joined the chorus of anxious politicians, saying that stablecoins like Libra should be put through highest regulatory standards.
"If Libra is introduced, it could have a huge impact on society,” he said while speaking in a meeting with business leaders in Osaka.
Meanwhile, the US official have been vocal about Libra risks as well. Nevertheless, Facebook seems to be determined to go ahead with its project. Recently, Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with Trump to discuss the project. While the details of the meeting are not disclosed, the Facebook’s representatives mentioned that the dialogue was constructive.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: The market moves backward to December 2018
Of the 3+1 assets that I analyze daily, only the ETH/BTC and BTC/USD pairs remain above their 200-period simple averages. In the case of ETH and XRP, the recent declines have sent prices well-below these medium-term support levels.
IOTA shows market prowess teasing a descending trendline breakout
Cryptocurrencies are mostly in the red on Thursday. However, few selected digital assets are daring to stay in the green and they include IOTA and Bitcoin Gold (BTG).
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD bulls stop short of $170.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $18.3 billion has been moving in a tight range as the recovery from the recent low stopped short of $170.00.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD settles above $0.2400 amid tepid recovery
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.6 billion gained over 3% of its value after a sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. The coin is changing hands at $0.2450, still over 16% lower from this time a week ago.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.