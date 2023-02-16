The judge reportedly did not expand SBF’s bail conditions to include restrictions on the internet or VPNs, but asked his lawyers to pay for a consultant to explore the matter.
Judge Lewis Kaplan reportedly targeted Sam Bankman-Fried’s internet usage in a hearing aimed at reviewing the former FTX chief executive officer use of a virtual private network, or VPN.
According to a Feb. 16 tweet from NPR correspondent David Gura, Judge Kaplan may have suggested that Bankman-Fried be denied access to any electronic device and the internet as a condition of his bail. Though SBF’s lawyers reportedly said there was no television in Joe Bankman’s and Barbara Fried’s California home — where the former FTX CEO has largely been confined since his arraignment in the United States in December — the judge countered that a "garden of electronic devices" was available with access to the internet.
Bankman-Fried appeared in court for the first time in days to address the legal implications of him using a VPN on Jan. 29 and Feb. 12. SBF’s lawyers claimed he had been watching football on the days in question, but prosecutors said using a VPN raised “several potential concerns.”
Prosecutors suggested restricting Bankman-Fried’s VPN usage as a condition of his bail, as they have with certain messaging apps and contact with current or former FTX and Alameda Research employees. Judge Kaplan reportedly did not expand SBF’s bail conditions to include restrictions on the internet or VPNs in the hearing, but asked his legal team to provide a consultant willing to explain the implications of the technology in court.
Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial is scheduled to begin in October, when he will face eight criminal counts including wire fraud and violations of campaign finance law. The debtors in FTX’s bankruptcy case have also issued a subpoena to the former CEO, ordering him to present certain documents and information related to his time at FTX to the court.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price could run up to $41,000 over the next month if it follows this pattern
Bitcoin price rose by nearly 10% in the last 24 hours to bring the trading price to $24,460. While many assume this is all the fuel the king coin has in its bullish tank, BTC is actually suggesting a different possibility.
And just like that…LINK bullish triangle reactivates again with 30% rally underway in Chainlink
Chainlink (LINK) price is trading once again in a bullish pattern that earlier broke down after a false break and very harsh rejection from bears. In early February LINK price action tanked lower as bulls were afraid of getting trapped in a trade heading nowhere.
Market demand pushes trading volumes on DEX level finance to over $1b
Trading volumes on BNB Chain-based decentralized finance exchange Level Finance have crossed over $1 billion in a little over two months since its December launch – suggesting high interest from users for such products.
Bitcoin price makes a comeback, hits six-month high of $25,000
Bitcoin price at the time of writing broke a six-month-long barrier as the king rallied to trade at $25,218. The psychological support level has been eyed for a very long time by investors because the last time BTC was around this price was back in August 2022, crashing by 40% following crypto market contagion.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.