Federal Council of Switzerland calls for better blockchain regulatory framework

- The Switzerland executive governing body wants there to be improved blockchain and DLT legislation.
- Swiss parliament will be reviewing the proposal of changes in early 2020.
The Swiss executive governing body, Federal Council of Switzerland is calling for a better regulatory framework for blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT) in the country.
As per an official announcement released on Nov. 27, the Federal Council adopted a dispatch explaining its priorities for improving blockchain and DLT legislation. In terms of the proposal it is targeting legal certainty in the sector, in addition to eliminating barriers for blockchain-based applications and reducing the risk of abuse.
The Council as a result are revising a report they initially released in December 2018 and have submitted a range of proposed amendments to a series of federal acts covering civil law and financial market law. The Swiss Parliament will be examining the proposal in early 2020.
