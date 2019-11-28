Federal Council of Switzerland calls for better blockchain regulatory framework

The Switzerland executive governing body wants there to be improved blockchain and DLT legislation.

Swiss parliament will be reviewing the proposal of changes in early 2020.

The Swiss executive governing body, Federal Council of Switzerland is calling for a better regulatory framework for blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT) in the country.

As per an official announcement released on Nov. 27, the Federal Council adopted a dispatch explaining its priorities for improving blockchain and DLT legislation. In terms of the proposal it is targeting legal certainty in the sector, in addition to eliminating barriers for blockchain-based applications and reducing the risk of abuse.

The Council as a result are revising a report they initially released in December 2018 and have submitted a range of proposed amendments to a series of federal acts covering civil law and financial market law. The Swiss Parliament will be examining the proposal in early 2020.