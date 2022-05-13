Bitcoin Elliott Wave Technical Analysis and TradingLevels. Market Summary: Bitcoin is retesting supply at (30,000 Major TradingLevel TL3) as Wave (iv) of iii) of C of (2).
A simple way of seeing this trend down from Wave B at 48,250 to uncompleted Wave C is that this trend is two thirds the way through... which in turn is the same as tech stocks and US banks etc.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Short the retest of 30,000 or just continue holding short.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
