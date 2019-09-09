Fans can get access to team merchandise, information, and experiences.

Popular Spanish football team Atlético de Madrid will create Fan Tokens in collaboration with Chiliz, a sports blockchain. This will allow fans to get access to team merchandise, information, and experiences. The team “finished 4th in UEFA’s Club Coefficients rankings for 2019.” They will be enlisted on the Socios.com fan platform along with other football teams like Juventus and West Ham United. The app will also enable fans to get merchandise using the tokens and exchange tokens with each other.

The creators wrote:

“The Atlético de Madrid Fan Token will be priced at €2 and will be available exclusively through Socios.com in Autumn 2019 for the 19/20 season. Fan Tokens can also be hunted for free through the app’s augmented-reality geo-location feature Token Hunt. Atlético de Madrid Fan Token holders will enjoy exclusive rights on the platform, including access to unique and exclusive experiences, promotions, draws and polls.”

Atlético de Madrid is one of the many teams that plunged itself into the crypto space in the past two years. Top French league team, Paris Saint-Germain, also issued its own cryptocurrency on Socios in 2018. Socios.com also plans to enlist more clubs to its platform. The platform averts intricacies of cryptocurrency trading and serves as more of a fan support system that happens to use fan coins. By taking polls on the app, one can earn tokens and gain superfan stature.

