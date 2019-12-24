Yesterday evening, cryptocurrencies were faded most or all the gains acquired in the previous day. The movement sent most of the prices to the previous supports. Ethereum (-2.6%), TRON (-4.6%) and Algo(-4.37%) are the most harmed, whereas VET( +10.9%) is the best performer of the day. Ethereum tokens were seen retracing as well, with MKR (-4.5%), LEO (-3.5%), and BAT(-2.84%) retracing the most among the top capitalized. VERI(+15%) and, especially, FSN( +185%) were having a great day.
Fig 1 - 24H Crypto Heat Map
The market capitalization is down by 1.75% to $194.16 billion. This movement was made with $27.4 billion of traded volume in the last 24 hours, a 6.86% increase over the previous 24H period. Bitcoin Dominance holds at 68.59%.
Fig 2 - 24H Crypto Market cap and Traded Volume
Hot News
The Bank of China has issued the equivalent of 2.8 billion dollars in yuan (20 billion yuan) in special bonds, using blockchain technology for its delivery.
VitalikButerin is in favor of a faster transition to Ethereum 2.0.
“The eth1 system would live as shard 0 of eth2,” added Buterin. “Validators that want to participate in the eth1 system can [register as] eth1-friendly validators, and would be expected to maintain an eth1 full node in addition to their beacon node. The eth1 full node would download all blocks on shard 0 and maintain an updated full eth1 state.” ( Source: Crypto Briefing)
Technical Analysis
Bitcoin
Chart 1- Bitcoin Longs daily Chart
Bitcoin has bounced some days back from a persistent selloff, which moved the price to touch the lower band of the descending wedge. That happened while the Bitcoin longs almost doubled, moving from 24,700 to 48,000 reaching and overcoming the highs made in march 2018 and Fev 2019.
chart 2 - Bitcoin Daily Chart
This move pushed BTC price to almost touching the upper trend line, and now this kind of Santa Klaus mini-rally has been faded in the last 12 hours. The next hours will tell if this is just a retracement product of traders unloading positions and enjoy their holidays away from the markets or the beginning of a new leg down. The $7,200 isthecriticallevel to hold.
|
SUPPORT
|
PIVOT POINT
|
RESISTANCE
|
7,200
|
7,446
|
7,680
|
7,000
|
7,900
|
6,750
|
8,050
Ripple
Chart 3- Ripple 4H Chart
Ripple made a triangular formation consistent with a Dead Cat Bounce. Now the price broke the triangle to the downside. The price is presently slightly over $0.19, which is the level to keep. A break below this level would mean more drops for this asset.
|
SUPPORT
|
PIVOT POINT
|
RESISTANCE
|
0.186
|
0.19
|
0.2
|
0.182
|
0.207
|
0.176
|
0.214
Ethereum
Chart 4 - Ethereum 4H Chart
Ethereum created an ascending pennant wish today was resolved to the downside in the last 12 hours. Now the price is piercing the $127 level. If a close finally happens, it is bad news for the buyers, as this would confirm that Ether prices are likely to move further down. That matches the bearish crossover figure made by the MACD and the price that moved to the -1SD line.
|
SUPPORT
|
PIVOT POINT
|
RESISTANCE
|
127
|
130
|
132
|
123
|
135
|
120
|
40
Litecoin
Chart 5 - Litecoin 4H Chart
Litecoin is making a similar figure to that of Ethereum, although in this case, the price has not made still a lower low. Moreover, it did not go down to its -1SD line, although the MACD has made a bearish crossover.
In fact, the price is now at a support, and if it holds, it will make a higher low and keep the upward movement intact.
The critical level to the downside is $40, while a move above $41 will give hope to the buyers.
|
SUPPORT
|
PIVOT POINT
|
RESISTANCE
|
40
|
41.6
|
42
|
39
|
44
|
38
|
45
