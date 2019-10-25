Facebook’s missed the twist for Libra: Michael Novogratz talks to CNBC

- Facebook is facing criticism because its approach threatens the dollar and other major fiat systems.
- Facebook’s CEO believes the US should emulate China and embrace the blockchain.
The CEO of Galaxy Digital Michael Novogratz told CNBC on the “Squawk Box” segment said that Facebook’s approach to the launch of Libra is the reason why it is stuck in regulatory backlash. A different approach according to Novogratz would have given Libra a soft landing. He explained:
“If Facebook would have come out originally saying ‘we are building a global payment system,’ I think there would have been a lot less angst. But, they came out and said ‘we are going to build this new currency’ and everyone turned their heads on fire.”
Novogratz’s comments come just a day after Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before the US House Financial Services Committee. Zuckerberg maintained that Libra does not intent to launch until all regulatory concerns are cleared. However, he twisted the narrative saying that Libra is a tool the US can use to ensure that China’s rise to dominance over the US is kept at bay.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is not a threat to fiat currencies, says Galaxy Digital’s CEO Mike Novogratz
The recent Bitcoin price drop was mere coincidence with Mark Zuckerberg’s hearing the U.S. House Financial Services Committee according to the CEO of Galaxy Digital Michael Novogratz. The former hedge fund manager says that the price movement occurs due to a number of inputs.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD recovery capped by SMA100 on a daily chart – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP is changing hands at $0.2774, staying close to the intraday high. The third digital asset has gained over 2.6% of its value in the recent 24 hours amid slow recovery on the cryptocurrency market after a sharp sell-off earlier this week.
Litecoin market overview: Goodbye $50, hello $20
The drop in Litecoin price should not come as a surprise to investors. The drop is only a continuation to the downtrend that kicked off when LTC/USD was rejected at $145 in June.
Bitcoin Cash market update: From the ashes, BCH/USD rises
Bitcoin Cash is readying to tackle the resistance at $220. This comes after a marvelous recovery movement from the lows recently recorded at $197.78. The upward retracement has touched ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.