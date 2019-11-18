Facebook’s Libra team announce huge testnet logs of over 51,000 transactions

An update was provided by the Facebook Libra team on transaction logs.

Libra Association developer Michael Engle said that more than 51,000 transactions have already been registered since September.

Libra Association developer Michael Engle updated the community in a blog post, detailed that some 51,000 transactions have already been registered since they reset the testnet in September. It was noted that the developers have executed 34 projects on the testnet which includes 11 blockchain explorers and 10 wallets.

Additionally, the Libra Association has also launched a “pre-mainnet” for testing purposes. The pre-mainnet is a replica of the actual mainnet. Currently, the pre-mainnet has 7 nodes in operation and other 14 nodes are in process.

In the blog post, Engle said: