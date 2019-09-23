Facebook’s Libra percentile breakdown of the global currency basket revealed

- The US dollar to make 50% of the Libra’s basket.
- The euro to take 18% of the basket followed by the yen at 14%, the British Pound at 11% and the Singapore dollar at seven percent.
- The Chinese yuan has been excluded from the list of currencies making up the basket to back Libra.
In a newly released report, Facebook has revealed how it intends to breakdown the global currency basket that will back Libra. While half of the basket share will be in the form of the US dollar, the other 50% will be distributed among four fiat currencies.
A report by a German Newspaper Der Spiegel said that the other fiat currencies making up the basket will be the euro, the yen, the British Pound and the Singapore dollar. The euro will take up 18% of the basket, the yen 14%, the British Pound 11% and the Singapore dollar at seven percent in that order.
The Chinese yuan has been excluded from the list despite being the currency of the world’s second-largest economy. Its exclusion is likely to boost Libra in the US region following the trade dispute between China and the US.
The newspaper said that the above percentages were revealed by Facebook to Fabio De Masi, a legislator in Germany who is also a former member of the European Parliament.
