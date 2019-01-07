Libra users will find it difficult to calculate tax on operations with the coin.

Facebook admits the problem that may slow down the coin's adoption.

Facebook's coin Libra might cause trouble for lawful taxpayers as they would need to register every single transaction with the coin and calculate the corresponding capital gains, leading tax lawyers warned.

The issue boils down to the fact that the proposed coin is pegged to a basket of several fiat currencies, which means that the cost of the coin would change constantly following the fluctuation of global exchange rates. This will create capital gains and losses for holders each time they decide to use Libra in the real world.

"In most countries gains will be taxable, meaning consumers will have to file a detailed tax return showing all their transactions and the exchange rate at the time, and pay any tax due. This seems to us to be a significant barrier to wide adoption," Dan Neidle, a partner at the law firm Clifford Chanc explained.

Thus, in the UK the taxpayers will have to report the gain or loss for each transaction to determine a capital gains tax liability. Someone who uses Libra often, will find it hard to calculate their taxes. According to Mr Neidle, these difficulties are likely to slow down the adoption of the coin.

"I don't see how Facebook can promote a product predicated on people evading tax, even to a small degree, or how regulators would permit that to happen," he said.

Facebook admitted the issue that needs to be addressed, whoever, the company indicated that the compliance with local legislation is the responsibility of the users.