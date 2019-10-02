Visa, Mastercard, Paypal, Stripe amongst others are reportedly getting cold feet about the Libra project.

Early members of Facebook’s Libra Association, Visa, Mastercard, in addition others members are having second thoughts about their involvement with Facebook’s cryptocurrency. The latest is coming from a report by the Wall Street Journal, citing growing regulatory concerns.

The report also noted that some partner companies have refused request from Facebook to publicly support the project, due to fears of attracting some regulatory scrutiny.