- Three new members are joining the Facebook-backed digital currency project Libra.
- The members include Temasek, Slow Ventures and crypto industry investor Paradigm.
- Temasek will reportedly play a significant role in the Association.
The Libra Association has recently announced the addition of three new members - Temasek, Slow Ventures and crypto industry investor Paradigm. The Association oversees the development of the Facebook-backed stablecoin project, Libra.
Dante Disparte, vice chairman and head of policy and communications for the Libra Association, said:
The addition of three new members to the Libra Association, shows our commitment to building a diverse group of organizations that will contribute to the governance, technological roadmap, and launch readiness for the Libra payment system.
According to The Block's report, Temasek will play a significant role in the Association. Some describe Temasek as a sovereign wealth fund and it boasts a portfolio that’s valued at more than $300 billion. It is expected to bring “a differentiated position as an Asia-focused investor."
The Libra project, which was bootstrapped by Facebook and Calibra, has come a long way since it first made news last Summer. In April, the firm rolled out a renewed white paper that outlined its plan to launch a suite of fiat currency-backed stablecoins rather than starting with its own multi-asset backed cryptocurrency (as initially intended).
2019 was a challenging year for Libra. Global regulators and lawmakers heavily criticized the project. Several major players, including Visa, Mastercard and PayPal, left the Association. On the other hand, it welcomed some notable members such as Shopify, Heifer International, Checkout.com and crypto broker Tagomi.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC has failed to break higher on three occasions
Bitcoin has had another go a breaking through the 10K mark earlier on in the session but once again failed. The only good news for the bulls is the fact that the purple support zone just above 9600 seems to be holding firm.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bulls are fighting to keep hold of the 0.20 handle
Ripple is trading higher on Monday as most of the crypto majors trade positively apart from Bitcoin. The price had broken out of the consolidation high at 0.20642 but now has fall below the region.
As Ethereum grinds upwards past $200, these signals can fuel ETH price
Ethereum is posting higher lows against its Bitcoin pair in recent weeks and this is a bullish sign for a possible breakout for ETH price. While the focus has been on Bitcoin (BTC) price recently, it is slowly shifting towards ...
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA breaks the previous wave high
Cardano has been pushing higher in recent sessions and has taken out the 0.5448 level. The price recently bounced off the 55 exponential moving average (EMA). The price could now push higher and ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.