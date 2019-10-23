Zuckerberg: Facebook will not be a part of launching a Libra payment system until regulators approve.

Facebook and Libra's Mark Zuckerberg's comments:

Zuckerberg - It might make sense to make a payment system with individual currencies rather than Libra - We are looking into that.

(Can the make up of the Libra basket change?) - Zuckerberg - That is certainly something that we should look at - But it is reasonable to impose that a certain amount should be USD.

(Will you stop the project if it cannot move forward?) - Zuckerberg - I would stop Libra's part of it. But I cannot answer for the Libra association.

(We do not want to break the international monetary system, Will you commit to a moratorium for a legal framework?) - Zuckerberg - In essance it was a no, as it is not needed to launch Libra (paraphrase)

(Why should we believe what you and Calibra say about protecting client data?) - Zuckerberg - We are building out a privacy program for data, which will be over an above what is required.

(What do you make of the Libra association departures?) - Zuckerberg - I think they dropped out because it is a risky project and due to scrutiny.

(Will you commit to not using anonymous wallets?) - Zuckerberg - I will commit that Facebook will not work with anonymous wallets.

(He was asked which regulators are you looking to get approval from and what approval is needed) - Zuckerberg said he will look to appease all of them. Each of them will be for different reasons. We will not launch in any country until we please them all.

Today 6 of the top 10 internet companies are coming out of China. (He was then asked why Switzerland and not the US) There was no clear answer from Mark Zuckerberg.

There are more than one billion people who do not have bank accounts and are without a bank account.

People have to pay a high cost to send money abroad - the system is failing.

This problem can be solved and Libra could be the answer.

I get that I am not the ideal messenger. Facebook is about putting ideas in peoples hands.

I think this could help people everywhere but there are still risks.

China is moving quickly to launch in the coming months. If America doesn't innovate we could lose our place as a financial leader.

I feel blessed to be in a position to change peoples lives.

Comments directed at the Libra co-founder Mark Zuckerberg:

Believes he is above the law - Allows people to transcend the boundaries of space and time -Is “one of the titans of what we call the Digital Age" (Maxine Waters - Chair)

You are one of the titans of the digital age - maybe it's not about Libra, maybe it's about fear and a lack of understanding about this new technology. (Mr McHenry - Carolina)

