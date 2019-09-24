- 50% of the basket will be in the US Dollar.
- The Chinese Yuan has been excluded because of the tensions between the USA and China.
As per CoinDesk, Facebook has revealed the percentage breakdown of multiple global currencies that will peg Libra. It’s already clear that 50% of the currency basket will be in the US dollar. Der Spiegel, a German newspaper, reported that the rest of the portion will consist of the euro, the yen, the British pound and the Singapore dollar, with 18%, 14%, 11%, and 7%, respectively. Notably, the Chinese yuan will not be included in the basket. According to Reuters, the exclusion of this currency could help Libra in the US, given the tense trade relationship between the US and China.
Der Spiegel reported that Facebook revealed its percentage breakdown in a letter to Fabio De Masi. De Masi is a German legislator and former member of the European Parliament. He reportedly believes that Libra is a threat to democracy, freedom and financial stability. De Masi had expressed concern that Libra will not be backed by deposit insurance and that coin’s corporate sponsors may use data harvested from its users.
Libra, which is intended to facilitate global payments, is governed by a consortium. This Facebook-led consortium includes Visa, Uber, and PayPal. The cryptocurrency has been controversial from the time Facebook made its announcement.
As China views Libra as a direct threat, it is coming up with its own central bank digital currency(CBDC). This is expected to meet the challenges posed by Libra. Some members of the Libra association may quit due to the controversy. However, most insist that they will continue to stay.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Can the bulls bring the price back inside the $10,000-level?
BTC/USD has had a bullish start to the day as the price has gone up from $9,690 to $9,735. This follows a heavily bearish Monday wherein the price of BTC/USD dropped from $10,028.70 to $9,690.20.
LTC/USD technical analysis: Litecoin dumps and nears and important support zone
LTC/USD breaks through the psychological support zone of 70.00 and now is looking for support at lower levels. Price is now headed to the trendline support that matches with a horizontal support level that has ...
Ripple market update: XRP/USD declines five days in a row as the hype is over
Ripple’s XRP topped at $0.3268 on September 18 and has been on retreat ever since. The coin has been sliding down for the fifth day in a row and hit $0.2682 low on Sunday.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD continues downside correction, stays above $200.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $22.65 billion has been range-bound on Monday, moving in sync with the rest of the market. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $208.70, off the intraday low touched at $207.20.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.