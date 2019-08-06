Facebook hires former aid to chairman of US Senate Banking Committee for Libra project

Susan Zook, had been hired by Facebook to lobby the Senate Republicans, in a move to try and press for progress.

The social media giant Facebook, has recently hired a former aid to the chairman US Senate Banking Committee, Susan Zook. She will be working on the new Libra project, in a move to get things pushing forward.

Susan is known to have decent connections politically, as she previously served as former aid to Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), the chairman of U.S. Senate Banking Committee. Zook reported that she will be working on lobbying the Senate Republicans, as covered by Politico.

The report comes just some weeks after the Senate Banking Committee had conducted a hearing over Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency and raised questions about its privacy, data protection, and anti-money laundering issues. David Marcus, the firm’s blockchain lead, was answering questions at the hearing.