A blockchain-based fine wine investment trading platform has selected Big Four auditing firm EY to provide technology services as its development continues.
WiV Technology enables clients to trade bottles and cases of premium wine, with the origin, quality and value of assets certified on a constantly updated blockchain.
In a news release on Aug. 12, EY said that wine will be tokenized through the use of non-fungible ERC-721 tokens on the platform.
Saving cost and time
Smart contracts are used to track wine ownership and transaction history, and the properties of every wine case are stored as detailed metadata.
The wine is secured in a bonded warehouse, and it is believed investors will be able to trade and sell these assets “at a fraction of the cost and time required previously.” Tommy Nordam Jensen, the CEO and founder of WiV Technology, said:
“Fine wine is a fully tradeable asset, and it is vitally important that provenance is protected, because provenance is the only way to prove a wine’s true value without actually opening the bottle. Currently, many wine trades often slow to a crawl because the extensive paper trails must be manually checked at every step of the process, massively reducing the potential size of the market.”
In May, EY also began providing its proprietary blockchain solution for a major new platform helping Asian consumers determine the quality, provenance and authenticity of imported European wines.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is currently rejecting moves lower but there is still time
After the break of the pennant formation two days ago, BTC/USD has stalled at a key support level. Although there was a fair amount of volume on the break lower – as you can see on the far-right arrow marked on the bottom of the 4-hour chart – it hasn’t been followed up with much conviction and the volume tailed off at the support zone. 11,112.21 was used twice as a firm resistance point in mid-July and as the last consolidation support earlier in the month.
Ethereum struggling to keep the momentum going
ETH/USD finds support ahead of 200.00 at the internal trendline. Bulls target a break of 230.50 and may take the pair back to the highs. The current consolidation range is between 190.10 and 230.50 on the 4-hour chart.
UK’s FCA: Ripple’s XRP “has similar features” as Ethereum
Ripple’s XRP has handled the same functions as Ethereum. Ripple is battling a class action case in the US for selling “unregistered security”.
IOTA grants $5 million for Coordicide research program
The IOTA Foundation has granted $5 million for Coordicide research, as reported via an official blog. It is part of an upgrade for IOTA as they wanted to remove the centralized coordinating note from the network.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...