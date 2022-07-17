The past few weeks have been incredibly sobering for the cryptocurrency space. Coin prices are on a steady decline, with assets seeing lows that they’ve not hit since at least December 2020. Investor sentiment is also incredibly low, befitting an asset class that has lost over 50 per cent of its value since the year began.

As one would expect, there has been a lot of reluctance from investors to get back into the market. And, right now, it’s almost impossible to blame them for being sceptical. However, things aren’t necessarily gloomy everywhere.

The Traditional Economy Isn’t Doing So Hot

The first - and perhaps most significant - argument for the market right now is the fact that even the traditional economy isn’t doing so great. Stocks have taken a significant beating this year, with fears of supply chain constraints and a looming recession causing massive panic.

Things have been worse since the Federal Reserve has gone on multiple interest rate hikes. Spooked by all of the money that was poured into the global economy to fight the coronavirus pandemic, regulators now fear that we could be in for a massive recession. So, they’ve looked to preempt this by raising interest rates and making it more difficult to borrow money.

The hope is that this will have some rewards in the future, but everyone knows that the present will be difficult. And it’s already proven to be - most stock indices are down this year, with several top stocks shedding double digits.

The bleeding from the stock market has so far been able to spread to crypto. With investors not having enough money to throw around, many of them have decided to liquidate their crypto portfolios as well.

We’ve Been Here Before

Crypto investors would also want to remember that the market isn’t new to this. Bearish cycles have always been in existence for as long as the market has been. There’s been the winter of 2018 when Bitcoin’s price dropped from a then-high of $19,600 and got as low as $3,400. And there was the crash of 2021 when the asset dove from a $64,000 price peg to $29,000.

So, while investors might not want to hear it, this would probably not be the last market downturn. Every market goes in cycles, with bullish and bearish signals all across the landscape. So, we just seem to be going through one of the latter right now.

The good news is that we know this, and the market will always rebound. It’s just a matter of how patient you can be.

NFTs Are The Latest Wave

The fact that coin prices are falling could also be the catalyst for you to find a new asset class to invest in. And right now, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are the biggest wave.

NFT prices are usually denominated in crypto. And, with crypto prices falling, NFTs have become much cheaper. In January, an NFT valued at 5 ETH would probably have gone for about $10,000. Right now, you can get that same token for less than $5,000. When you buy it and the market goes back up, you make a tidy profit - as well as an additional markup you could place if you decide to resell.

That said, you should remember to only invest in NFTs that are valuable. Like cryptocurrencies, there are NFTs which are tied to larger projects. These tokens tend to fetch the most value because of their utility.

Buying The Dip Is Still Possible

It might sound like a bit of a cliche, but this might be the perfect opportunity for you to buy the dip and load up on your portfolio. It might sound like a terrible idea considering how badly the market has eroded in value, but there are also several opportunities to be captured here.

Currently, the crypto market is in a pivotal position. Asset values might be down, but there’s a lot of development going on still. We have blockchains building and looking to be better as developers are also looking for homes.

In June alone, Cardano - one of the oldest blockchain platforms in the market - will be looking to implement a hard fork that will improve its scalability and reduce its transaction costs. We also have Ethereum 2.0 - the much-heralded upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain that is expected to also make it more scalable.

Over on the Bitcoin front, investors are eagerly anticipating the approval of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The financial instrument will make it much easier for investors to enter the market and make moves, and it is expected to broaden Bitcoin’s exposure.

Developments like these are undoubtedly going to have long impacts on the market for years to come. And, right now seems to be a good time to build a proper crypto investment strategy based on market developments.

Combined with the fact that the market always moves in cycles, we could be seeing some gains pretty soon. Traditional crypto and NFTs remain the ideal investment for the forward-thinking investor, and there’s no time to waste on this.